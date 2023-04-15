Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Shooting in Louisville leaves at least two dead, police say

The incident comes days after a gunman opened fire on a bank in Louisville, killing five people

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday night left at least two people dead and another four injured, according to police.

Louisville deputy police chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference the four injured victims were rushed to the hospital and that one was in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at Chickasaw Park, where the suspect began shooting into the crowd.

DEADLY LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTING BODYCAM RELEASED; OFFICERS' ACTIONS DESCRIBED AS ‘HEROIC’

A shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday night left at least two people dead and another four injured, according to police. (Getty)

Humphrey said police currently have no witnesses to the shooting, but that hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the incident.

WHO ARE THE LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTING VICTIMS?

Police said the four injured victims were rushed to the hospital and that one was in critical condition. (Getty)

The incident comes days after another shooting in which a gunman opened fire on a bank in Louisville, killing five people.