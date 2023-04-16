Two injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was temporarily placed under a lockdown Saturday evening in response to a double shooting on campus.

The shootings occurred at around 10 p.m. at the Yardfest event on campus. The lockdown was lifted early Sunday morning.

Two people were injured in the shooting and transported to a hospital for treatment, school officials said, according to WPVI.

PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL TRACK COACH ALLEGEDLY HAD SEX WITH STUDENT FOR YEAR: COPS

The victims are both females who are not Lincoln University students, head of campus security Marc R. Partee told the Philadelphia Inquirer. The victims were in stable condition.

The suspect is still on the loose.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER TRAILER CONTAINING $750K IN DIMES BROKEN INTO AT WALMART PARKING LOT

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have a description of two individuals with white T-shirts, and that’s all we have," Partee said.