Pennsylvania
Two injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was temporarily placed under a lockdown Saturday evening in response to a double shooting on campus.

The shootings occurred at around 10 p.m. at the Yardfest event on campus. The lockdown was lifted early Sunday morning.

Two people were injured in the shooting and transported to a hospital for treatment, school officials said, according to WPVI.

The victims are both females who are not Lincoln University students, head of campus security Marc R. Partee told the Philadelphia Inquirer. The victims were in stable condition.

The suspect is still on the loose.

"We have a description of two individuals with white T-shirts, and that’s all we have," Partee said.