AG Bondi says 'nothing is off the table' as dictator Maduro, wife appear in court and more top headlines

1. AG says 'nothing is off the table' after dictator, wife have first court appearance

2. Maduro and Flores both pleaded not guilty in a federal court

3. Journalist who exposed Minnesota daycare fraud faces leftist backlash



MAJOR HEADLINES

CARIBBEAN SHIFT — Trump admin strikes deal with tiny Caribbean nation to offload asylum-seekers. Continue reading …

PRIOR PROBLEMS – Man accused of vandalizing Vance's home ID'd as criminal history is revealed. Continue reading …

CAUGHT ON CAMERA – Surveillance shows suspect walking through snow after dentist and wife gunned down. Continue reading …

NIGHTMARE ENDING – Search for missing 4-year-old who vanished New Year’s Eve ends with ‘tragic loss.’ Continue reading …

PHANTOM MENACE – Popular browser tools caught stealing passwords and tracking web activity since 2017. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'THE WORST' – Trump continues training political firepower on Thomas Massie as challenger files to run. Continue reading …

DIVIDED HALLS – Johnson insists US 'not at war' after closed-door Venezuela briefing divides lawmakers. Continue reading …

BLUE STATE BUST – Fed funding for child care services reportedly frozen in 5 states over fraud concerns. Continue reading …

CRIME SWEEP – Federal agents arrest over 1,000 in Minnesota fraud crackdown operation. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'HISTORIC DAY' – Venezuelan opposition leader celebrates January 3 as 'day that justice defeated tyranny' after Maduro capture. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CRISIS – Nearly half of UC Berkeley student accommodations are 'emotional' disabilities. Continue reading …

REVOLVING DOOR – Illinois crime shifts after 'most dangerous law' in America shows its impact. Continue reading …

ARCTIC AMBITION – Stephen Miller dismisses the idea Denmark would fight for Greenland, claims it should be part of the US. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: President Trump has placed America’s adversaries on notice. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Maduro’s arrest is good news for all Americans and leaves Democrats looking foolish. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

GOAT TAKES CHARGE – Tom Brady brings winning pedigree to Raiders' coaching hunt after Pete Carroll firing. Continue reading …

DOSAGE DILEMMA – Common pain relievers may raise heart disease and stroke risk. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on culinary controversies and presidential proclamations. Take the quiz here …

BURIED TREASURE – Long-lost ancient village with mysterious past unearthed. Continue reading …

OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Cafe where "Harry Potter" got its start reopens to customers. See video ...

WATCH

MARIA CORINA MACHADO – Maduro thought by banning me, he would stop us from winning. See video …

STEPHEN MILLER – Our adversaries can no longer use Venezuela to export terrorism worldwide. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for more on how Nicolás Maduro’s not-guilty plea on narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges could play out in court. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

