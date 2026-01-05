Over 1,000 arrested in ‘massive’ Minnesota operation, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities have arrested more than 1,000 in Minnesota, including alleged murderers, rapists, pedophiles and gang members, after sending a surge of agents to the state in its "massive" response to the rampant fraud still being uncovered.

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that since the agency "surged law enforcement" to Minnesota last week, it "has already made more than 1,000 arrests of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members."

DHS said that among those arrested was a Somali criminal illegal alien named Liban Ali Osman, 43, who the agency said was convicted of robbery in Columbus, Ohio. Osman was sentenced to three years in prison and has had a final order of removal since May 17, 2011.

Another, Vannaleut Keomany, a 59-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos, arrested in the crackdown, was convicted of two counts of rape also in Columbus. DHS said that Keomany was sentenced to seven years in prison. Keomany has had a final order of removal since Dec. 17, 2009.

FRAUD FALLOUT FORCES DEMOCRATIC GOV. TIM WALZ TO ABANDON MINNESOTA RE-ELECTION BID

Federal agents also arrested another Laotian named Por Moua, 50, during the operation. Moua has convictions for first-degree great bodily harm, sexual intercourse with a child in California, and false imprisonment.

A third Laotian, Sing Radsmikham, 52, was arrested in the operation and has been convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in Roseau County, Minnesota. He has had a final order of removal since 2004.

Tou Vang, a 42-year-old from Laos, was arrested and has been convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13. Vang has had a final order of removal since 2006.

Another named Somvang Phrachansiry, a 63-year-old from Laos, was arrested. He has been convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and has had a final order of removal since 2001.

Javier Bulmaro Turrubiartes, a 49-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, was arrested in Minnesota. Turrubiartes has previously been arrested for soliciting children through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct and convicted of hiring or agreeing to hire a child under 16 for prostitution.

ICE BLASTS HILTON AFTER EMAILS ALLEGEDLY SHOW HOTEL REFUSING ROOMS TO IMMIGRATION AGENTS

Another illegal from Mexico, Joel Cuautle-Ocelotl, 51, was nabbed in the roundup. He has been convicted of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury in New York and driving while impaired in Minnesota.

Ban Du La Sein, a 47-year-old from Burma who has been convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in Nobles County, Minnesota, was also arrested.

Angel Edwin Quiquintuna Capuz, a 26-year-old from Ecuador, was arrested by federal agents. Capuz has previously been convicted of robbery in Columbus and been arrested for driving while intoxicated, assaulting a police officer, obstructing the legal process and disarming a peace officer.

DHS surged roughly 2,000 federal agents and officers U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's deportation branch and Homeland Security Investigations, according to CBS News. The outlet reported the operation will be a 30-day surge in the Twin Cities area. It also said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino will help oversee the operation.

McLaughlin said that "while for the safety of our officers we do not get into law enforcement footprint," she confirmed that "DHS has surged law enforcement" to the Twin Cities area.

KLOBUCHAR WEIGHING RUN FOR MINNESOTA GOVERNOR AS WALZ ENDS RE-ELECTION BID AMID FRAUD SCANDAL

Minnesota has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after authorities revealed multi-million dollar fraud operations in the state, resulting in dozens of arrests and indictments.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced it was launching a "massive operation" in Minnesota to "identify, arrest, and remove criminals who are defrauding the American people."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The announcement came after the release of a video by an independent journalist who questioned daycare center operators in the area.

In an X post, the agency vowed to "root out this rampant fraud plaguing Minnesota."

Fox News Digital's Luis Casiano contributed to this report.