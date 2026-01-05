Eerie surveillance video shows 'person of interest' in unsolved Ohio dentist murder case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials have released eerie surveillance footage capturing a ‘person of interest’ in the unsolved murders of an Ohio dentist and his wife, who were gunned down inside their home.

Fox News Digital previously reported that a manhunt is underway for the perpetrator, with the police requesting video from any neighbors and individuals who may have been in the area.

The new footage, released Monday by the Columbus Police Department on Instagram, shows an individual walking slowly through a snowy alley near the Weinland Park home of Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, Monique Tepe, 39.

The person is seen in what looks like light-colored pants and a dark, hooded coat.

Their head is bowed down and their hands are tucked into their pockets as they walk in the early hours.

Detectives think the couple was murdered sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30, inside the upstairs of their North 4th Street residence.

Police said the surveillance video places the person of interest in the alley near the Tepe home during that critical timeframe.

"Detectives believe the murder of Mr. and Mrs. Tepe occurred sometime between 2:00 and 5:00 a.m. on the morning of December 30th in the upstairs of their residence," police said in a statement online.

"Recovered video footage shows a person of interest walking in the alley near the Tepe’s residence during that timeframe.

"We have received and are continuing to receive numerous tips from the community, which our detectives are following up on," police said.

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found dead after a coworker became alarmed when Spencer failed to show up for work at Athens Dental Depot and did not respond to calls.

Police carried out a wellness check but left after no one answered the door.

Officers returned later when coworkers and a friend reported hearing children inside the home and seeing Spencer’s body near a bed.

The friend had called 911 at 9:57 a.m., telling the dispatcher that he "thought he heard one of [the kids] yelling," according to the call log obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple’s two young children — a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl — were found unharmed, along with the family’s dog. The children have since been placed in the care of relatives.

Police said Spencer suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while Monique was shot at least once in the chest.

No weapon was recovered at the scene, and authorities have ruled out a murder-suicide. There were also no signs of forced entry.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday to Fox News Digital that both deaths were caused by "apparent homicide by gunshot wounds."

The Tepes, married for five years, were remembered by family as devoted parents who built a life "rooted in love."

A GoFundMe created to support their children has raised more than $146,000 as the investigation continues.