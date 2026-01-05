Tom Brady will help lead Raiders head coach search alongside GM, owner Mark Davis says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the fourth time since 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new head coach.

But this time, they’re getting some help from an NFL legend.

Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, is going to be working alongside general manager John Spytek to find the right next coach of the franchise after the firing of Pete Carroll after just one season in Las Vegas.

"Moving forward, General Manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club’s next head coach," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement on Monday.

There was optimism when Carroll came out of retirement to join the Raiders after the firing of Antonio Pierce last year. Carroll has the Super Bowl pedigree, and the Raiders were making moves, including bringing veteran Geno Smith in at quarterback.

But the season proved disastrous for the Raiders, going 3-14 to tie for the worst record in the league after 18 weeks.

One caveat: With the New York Giants beating the Dallas Cowboys to improve to 4-13 in Week 18, the Raiders own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s a potentially franchise-altering pick, and all signs point to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza being the pick for a quarterback-needy team like the Raiders.

But first, the Raiders need to make sure the roster is being led in the right direction, making the head coach hire critical.

"Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and goals," Davis’ statement concluded.

Brady and Spytek have history with each other prior to the latter being hired by the Raiders last year. They were briefly in Ann Arbor together as Michigan Wolverines teammates, but more importantly, Spytek was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Brady was with the organization toward the end of his career.

They will be vying with other teams looking for a new head coach this offseason, including the Giants, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons, Browns and Cardinals all fired their head coaches on what’s considered "Black Monday" – the day after the final regular-season week in the NFL.

The Raiders brought in a Brady connection in January 2022 when they hired Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach after rising to fame with the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator. McDaniels, though, was fired midway through the 2023 campaign, making way for an interim role for Pierce.

Pierce was eventually the hire in the offseason, assuming the role full-time in hopes the Raiders continued to rally around his forward style of coaching that was highlighted by aggressive play.

But Pierce ultimately didn’t work out, as Las Vegas relieved him of his duties before making the hire of Carroll.

Of course, the Raiders want to stop this trend with their on-field leader, and it will be up to Brady and Spytek to get the hire right this time around.

