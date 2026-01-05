Nearly half of UC Berkeley student accommodations are 'emotional' disabilities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More UC Berkeley students receive disability accommodations for psychological and emotional conditions than for any other category, according to the university’s own data.

Data from UC Berkeley’s Disabled Students’ Program (DSP) show that students registered with psychological or emotional disabilities make up the largest share of participants in the program, accounting for about 42% of students receiving accommodations.

The data was highlighted in a recent report by campus watchdog, The College Fix.

During the fall 2025 semester, 2,528 students were registered under the "psychological/emotional" category out of 5,959 total students enrolled in DSP, according to the university’s published data.

Students with attention deficit disorder (ADD) or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) made up the second-largest disability category, followed by students reporting chronic health conditions and learning disabilities.

The total number of students receiving disability accommodation at Berkeley has risen steadily since 2020, reflecting a broader national trend across higher education.

To qualify for accommodations at UC Berkeley, students must apply through the Disabled Students’ Program and submit documentation from a medical or licensed professional verifying a diagnosed condition. The university states that accommodations are determined on an individualized basis and are intended to provide equal access under federal disability law.

Common accommodations at elite universities — including Harvard, Stanford, Brown, and Princeton — include extended time on exams, reduced-distraction testing environments, assistive technology, and flexibility with deadlines or attendance, according to university programs.

Recent reporting by The College Fix and The Atlantic has drawn attention to the rapid growth of disability accommodations at selective universities nationwide.

The Atlantic reported that the number of students qualifying for accommodations has more than tripled at some elite institutions over the past decade, citing increases in diagnosed conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, and depression, as well as changes in how universities evaluate accommodation requests.

The report also noted that the legal and regulatory framework has evolved. In 2008, Congress passed the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act, broadening the definition of disability and directing that eligibility be interpreted more expansively.

In subsequent years, the Association on Higher Education and Disability (AHEAD) issued guidance encouraging colleges to place greater weight on students’ self-reporting of how a condition affected their academic functioning, rather than relying exclusively on medical documentation.

Fox News Digital reached out to UC Berkeley for comment.

