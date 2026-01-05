Common pain relievers may raise heart disease and stroke risk, doctors warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many might assume that over-the-counter (OTC) medications are generally safer than stronger prescription drugs, but research shows they can still present risks for some.

Certain common OTC painkillers have been linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, stroke and heart attacks.

Potential risk of NSAIDs

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — which are used to reduce pain, fever and inflammation — have been pinpointed as the class of medicines most linked to elevated cardiovascular risk.

"This is because they reduce the production of certain chemicals called prostaglandins," Maryam Jowza, M.D., an anesthesiologist at UNC Health in North Carolina, told Fox News Digital. "These chemicals are involved in inflammation, but they are also involved in other body functions, such as influencing the tone of blood vessels."

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, echoed the potential risk of NSAIDs.

"They can lead to high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke via fluid retention and salt retention," he told Fox News Digital. "This increases volume, puts a strain on the heart and raises blood pressure."

Common examples of NSAIDs include ibuprofen, naproxen, aspirin, diclofenac, indomethacin and celecoxib.

Randomized trials found that ibuprofen caused the biggest spikes in blood pressure, followed by naproxen and then celecoxib.

"In general, the increase in blood pressure is more likely with higher doses and longer duration of treatment," said Jowza, who is also an associate professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at the UNC School of Medicine.

NSAIDs can also increase stroke risk, especially at high doses and with long-term use, the doctor added.

Diclofenac was linked to the highest cardiovascular risk, the doctor cautioned. Ibuprofen can also raise blood pressure and has been associated with a higher heart attack and stroke risk, but not as high as diclofenac. Naproxen carries a lower cardiovascular risk than ibuprofen or diclofenac, but is not entirely risk-free.

"The practical takeaway is that diclofenac is generally the least favorable choice in patients with elevated cardiovascular risk, and all NSAIDs should be used at the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration," Dr. Nayan Patel, pharmacist and founder of Auro Wellness in Southern California, told Fox News Digital.

Aspirin is an exception — although it is an NSAID, it actually reduces the risk of clots when taken at a low dose for prevention, under a doctor’s guidance. However, it can increase bleeding risk and blood pressure at high doses.

Non-NSAIDs safer, but not risk-free

Non-NSAID pain relievers are commonly used for everyday aches, headaches and fever, but not swelling. They act mainly on the brain’s pain signals, not inflammation, according to medical experts.

Acetaminophen, the most common non-NSAID pain reliever, is also linked to an increase in blood pressure, although to a lesser extent, according to Jowza.

"All NSAIDs should be used at the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration."

"Acetaminophen was once thought to have little to no cardiovascular effects, but more recent evidence suggests it can increase blood pressure, especially with higher doses used in the long term," she said, emphasizing the importance of blood pressure monitoring. "Its effect on stroke risk is less clear."

Which groups are most vulnerable?

The groups at greatest risk, according to doctors, are those with existing health conditions, such as high blood pressure, prior stroke or heart disease, diabetes or kidney problems.

"These groups are also more likely to experience NSAID-related fluid retention and destabilization of blood pressure control," Patel said.

Cardiovascular risk is generally higher for people 75 and older, the doctors agreed.

"Age amplifies risk largely because baseline cardiovascular risk increases with age, and kidney function reserve tends to decline," Patel said. "Older adults are also more likely to be on antihypertensives, diuretics, antiplatelets or anticoagulants, so NSAIDs can destabilize blood pressure control and add safety complexity."

Warning signs

Anyone experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, sudden weakness or numbness, severe headache, confusion, slurred speech or vision changes should see a doctor immediately, Jowza advised.

"These symptoms can point to a heart attack or stroke," she warned. "Other symptoms of concern that may not develop as rapidly, like new swelling in the legs, should also prompt medical attention."

"Patients should also seek medical advice if they notice signs of fluid retention or kidney stress, such as rapidly rising blood pressure, swelling in the legs, sudden weight gain over a few days, reduced urine output or worsening shortness of breath," Patel added.

Safer alternatives

For those at higher risk, Patel recommends non-NSAID approaches whenever possible.

"For many patients, this means starting with non-drug strategies such as heat or ice, physical therapy and activity modification," he told Fox News Digital. "If medication is needed, acetaminophen is generally preferred over oral NSAIDs from a cardiovascular standpoint, although regular use should still be monitored in people with hypertension."

For localized joint or muscle pain, the doctor said topical NSAIDs can offer "meaningful relief" with "far lower" risk.

"Overall, pain management in high-risk patients should emphasize targeted therapy, conservative dosing and close blood pressure monitoring."

Bottom line

The doctors emphasized that the overall risk is "very low" for people taking OTC pain relievers on a short-term basis, but it rises with long-term, high-dose use.

"I would not hesitate to use an occasional dose if it were a low-risk individual with no prior history of heart attack or stroke," Jowza said. "I also think short-term use in diabetics and hypertensives who are well-controlled is acceptable."

For those taking NSAIDs, the doctor suggested using "guard rails" — such as regularly testing blood pressure and kidney function, and setting limits on dosing — to make treatment as safe as possible.

Patel agreed that for most healthy individuals, occasional NSAID use "does not carry a meaningful cardiovascular risk."

"The concern is primarily with repeated or chronic use, higher doses, and use in people with underlying cardiovascular, kidney or blood pressure conditions," he confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"That said, large population studies show that cardiovascular events can occur early after starting NSAIDs, particularly at higher doses, which is why even short-term use should be approached cautiously in higher-risk patients."