VP Vance's Ohio home damaged, man in custody, Secret Service says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is in custody after damaging property at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati on Monday morning, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Secret Service agents physically detained the adult male shortly after midnight, the agency told Fox News in a statement.

The individual, whose identity was not immediately provided, allegedly caused property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence, the Secret Service said.

After being detained, the man was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department.

JD VANCE SKIPS TRUMP'S VENEZUELA SPOTLIGHT, BUT AIDE SAYS HE WAS ‘DEEPLY INVOLVED’ BEHIND THE SCENES

"The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio," the agency said.

A spokesperson for Vance also confirmed to Fox News that the vice president and his family were already back in Washington, D.C., when the incident happened.

WHITE HOUSE RACE UNDERWAY: WITH 2026 LOOMING, BOTH PARTIES ARE ALREADY PLAYING FOR 2028

Vance had been in Cincinnati as recently as this past weekend.

A spokesperson previously said Vance had returned to Cincinnati after the operation in Venezuela to take President Nicolás Maduro into custody had concluded on Saturday. The spokesperson had said Vance joined Trump administration officials on a secure video conference to monitor the operation throughout the night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Secret Service is working with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as prosecutors review possible charges.