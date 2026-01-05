Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance

VP Vance's Ohio home damaged, man in custody, Secret Service says

Vance and his family were not in Ohio when the incident occurred early Monday morning

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
A man is in custody after damaging property at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati on Monday morning, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Secret Service agents physically detained the adult male shortly after midnight, the agency told Fox News in a statement.

The individual, whose identity was not immediately provided, allegedly caused property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence, the Secret Service said.

After being detained, the man was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department.

exterior of JD Vance home in Cincinnati, Ohio

A man was in custody after damaging property at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Cincinnati on Monday morning, the U.S. Secret Service said. The residence was unoccupied, and Vance and his family were not in the state at the time of the incident. (WXIX)

"The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio," the agency said.

Vice President JD Vance gestures while speaking

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at Uline Inc., in Alburtis, Pennsylvania, Dec. 16, 2025. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

A spokesperson for Vance also confirmed to Fox News that the vice president and his family were already back in Washington, D.C., when the incident happened.

Vice President JD Vance and his family, including wife Usha Vance and their three children posing for a photo outside the Taj Mahal

Vice President JD Vance poses for a family photo with his wife Usha Vance and their three children during a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India April 23, 2025. (Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters)

Vance had been in Cincinnati as recently as this past weekend.

A spokesperson previously said Vance had returned to Cincinnati after the operation in Venezuela to take President Nicolás Maduro into custody had concluded on Saturday. The spokesperson had said Vance joined Trump administration officials on a secure video conference to monitor the operation throughout the night.

The U.S. Secret Service is working with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as prosecutors review possible charges.

