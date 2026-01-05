Nick Shirley says 'leftists' are 'coming after me' for exposing Minnesota fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Nick Shirley says he's now become a target from the political left for putting a spotlight on the fraud that has taken place in Minnesota.

"I think something like this would just be ‘fraud as bad.' But no, now people are coming after me for exposing fraud. And who are all those people? They're leftists," Shirley said in a preview of Wednesday's debut of Outkick's "The Riley Gaines Show" podcast.

"And it's just a moment where they could have really been like, 'Okay, you guys, let's come together. Let's tell everyone ‘Fraud is bad. Let's crack down on the fraud.' Instead, they come after the person who is exposing the fraud," Shirley told Gaines.

NICK SHIRLEY GLOATS HE ‘ENDED TIM WALZ’ AFTER MINNESOTA GOVERNOR SCRAPS RE-ELECTION BID AMID FRAUD SCANDAL

Since he went viral with his reporting about the Minnesota fraud, Shirley said he's received tips on alleged fraud across the country, specifically regarding daycare centers.

"The people have given me a mandate to expose more of the fraud, so I'll be exposing more," Shirley told Gaines.

The full interview will be released on Wednesday. "The Riley Gaines Show" will be available on all major podcast platforms. Watch more content from "The Riley Gaines Show" on Gaines' YouTube page.

FRAUD FALLOUT FORCES DEMOCRATIC GOV. TIM WALZ TO ABANDON MINNESOTA RE-ELECTION BID

Shirley upended the news cycle last month with a 42-minute video investigating Minnesota daycare centers that appeared inactive despite receiving millions of dollars in government funding. The video, which has been viewed more than 138 million times on X alone, prompted investigations by federal officials and led the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to freeze all childcare payments in Minnesota.

However, Shirley has since become a target by legacy news organizations like CBS News and CNN, casting doubt on his journalism.

