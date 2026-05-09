Five data broker opt-out myths that leave retirees exposed

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Have you already tried removing your personal information from data broker sites? Maybe you Googled your name, didn't like what you saw and spent the afternoon filling out opt-out forms on sites like Spokeo, Whitepages and BeenVerified.

That took real effort, and it wasn't wasted. Still, it doesn't mean you're fully protected. The problem comes down to how data brokers operate. Their system isn't intuitive, and common misconceptions leave people exposed without realizing it.

For retirees with decades of public records, property ownership and family connections, the gap between feeling safe and actually being safe can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

After years of covering scams, one pattern keeps showing up. The most targeted victims are not people who ignored the risks. They are people who took action and believed it was enough. Let's fix that right now.

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HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PERSONAL INFO FROM PEOPLE-SEARCH SITES

Myth #1: "I already opted out, so my data is gone"

This is the most dangerous myth of all. And it's the one I hear most often from retirees who've already taken steps to protect themselves.

Here's the reality: there are hundreds of data broker companies operating in the United States. When you submit an opt-out request to Spokeo, you've removed yourself from one of them.

The others? They never heard from you. They're still listing your name, your address, your phone number, your relatives and your estimated net worth -- right now, as you read this.

And even the site you opted out of? It will likely relist your information within weeks or months. Data brokers pull from public records -- property filings, voter rolls, court documents -- that are constantly updated. Every time those records refresh, your profile can quietly reappear.

Unless you repeat them regularly, manual opt-outs don't protect you in the long term. They buy you a temporary gap in coverage on a limited number of data broker websites.

You can use Incogni's free scanner to check the biggest data broker sites for your information. You may be surprised by how much is still out there.

Myth #2: "My family members' data doesn't affect me -- or vice-versa"

This one is painful because it involves the people you love most. Data broker profiles don't just list you. They list your household. They list your relatives. And they map the connections between all of you.

When your daughter opted out of data broker sites, she removed her own profile. But your profile still lists her as a relative, with her current city, her approximate age, and her connection to you. That's enough.

A scammer calls you: "Grandpa, it's me. I'm in the hospital. Please don't tell Mom-she'll worry. Can you wire me $1,200?"

Scammers may already have your granddaughter's name and understand your exact relationship to her. They know she's your granddaughter, not your daughter, and that detail makes the call feel real. That level of accuracy is what triggers panic and lowers your guard. In some cases, they can even clone her voice using AI.

This is called the grandparent scam. It has evolved from a clumsy, random cold call into a precision-targeted operation built on data broker research. According to the FBI's Annual IC3 Report, both the losses and number of victims of elder fraud have been climbing steeply over the last three years, with average losses in 2025 reaching $38,500.

10 SIGNS YOUR PERSONAL DATA IS BEING SOLD ONLINE

Myth #3: "My information isn't interesting enough to target"

I understand why this feels true. You're (probably) not a celebrity, don't have a massive social media following, and have lived a private life.

But here's what a scammer sees when they pull up your data broker profile:

A paid-off home (public property records show no mortgage). A Social Security income estimate. An address you've held for more than 20 years. The names of your adult children and their addresses. A spouse or late spouse. And those specific details that answer every security question your bank still uses: mother's maiden name, previous address and the city you were born in.

To a criminal, that profile is a goldmine. In fact, personal information is implicated in 72% of elder fraud cases.

Retirees represent the single most targeted group for financial fraud in the United States. Not because older Americans are more naive. It's because their data broker profiles are richer than anyone else's, built over 60 or 70 years of public records.

Myth #4: "If I haven't been targeted yet, I must be safe"

Let me offer a different perspective. You haven't been targeted yet. Or, more likely, you have been targeted, and the attempt simply didn't land. A phishing email went to spam. A suspicious call got hung up on. A text message felt off in some way and you ignored it. Does any of that sound familiar? Here's what hasn't changed: your profile is still there, still searchable, and regularly being updated.

Data brokers don't delete inactive profiles. They maintain them, refresh them, and sell access to them repeatedly. The question isn't whether your information is available to scammers. It is. The question is whether the right scammer has found it yet-and whether they've decided the payoff is worth the attempt.

Some data brokers have been caught red-handed packaging large datasets and selling them directly to scammers for elder fraud.

Retirees with home equity, retirement accounts, or Medicare benefits are especially attractive targets. A scammer doesn't need to reach 100 people. They need to reach one person at the right moment after a loss, during a health scare, when the grandchildren are mentioned and their research pays off.

THE DATA BROKER OPT-OUT STEPS EVERY RETIREE SHOULD TAKE TODAY

Myth #5: "This is a tech problem for younger people to worry about"

Your grandchildren grew up online. Maybe you didn't, but that doesn't mean digital threats can't touch you. But data brokers don't care when you were born. They care what you own, what you've signed and what public records document about your life. And for most retirees, those records go back further and run deeper than anyone else's:

Property deeds filed when you bought your first home in 1978

Divorce proceedings from three decades ago

Probate records from when you inherited property

Business registrations

Political donor records

Decades of address changes.

All of that is legally collected and ends up in data broker databases. And all of it makes your profile more complete-and more dangerous-than your grandchildren's. This isn't a tech problem. It's a paper-trail problem. And the paper trail you've left over a lifetime is the most detailed (and valuable) one in the household.

So what's the solution?

The only real answer is regular, repeated data removal for you, and ideally, your entire family.

Submitting a few opt-out requests once is not enough. Your information keeps resurfacing as public records update, which means you have to stay on top of it. That can involve revisiting sites, sending new requests and checking where your data appears over time.

Some people choose to handle this manually, while others use automated services that send ongoing removal requests across hundreds of data broker sites. The key is consistency, because this system does not stop collecting or refreshing your information.

Think of it like a leak that keeps coming back. You can scoop water out now and then, or you can stay ahead of it with a system that keeps working in the background.

If you want a clearer picture of your exposure, you can run a scan to see where your personal information shows up online. That gives you a starting point and helps you understand how much work it really takes to stay protected.

See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at Cyberguy.com

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Kurt's key takeaways

Protecting your personal data starts with action, but real protection takes more than a few opt-out forms. Submitting requests to a handful of data broker sites only limits exposure temporarily, and those same sites can relist your details as public records refresh. Retirees face a greater risk because their profiles hold decades of information that scammers can easily connect across family members. In many cases, scammers reach out but fail to succeed due to timing or suspicion, not because your data stays hidden. Staying protected requires consistent effort, since data brokers keep collecting and updating information behind the scenes.

If your personal data can resurface at any time, how confident are you that it is not already being used against you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

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