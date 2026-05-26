Are Apple devices spying? What your iPhone tracks

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It starts with a small moment that feels a little too coincidental. You say something out loud, then an ad shows up that feels way too specific.

Bill recently reached out to us asking if the Apple devices in his home are actually spying on him.

It is a fair concern. The short answer is no, your Apple devices are not secretly recording everything you say. But they are listening in specific ways and collecting some data. Once you understand how it works, you can decide what to change. If you have an Android, here are the privacy settings you should review.

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What is actually happening behind the scenes

To understand what is really going on, it helps to break down how your devices listen, what data gets collected and where the bigger risks live.

Voice assistants are always on standby

If you use Siri on your iPhone or other Apple devices, your device is always listening locally for the wake phrase. It isn't recording full conversations. When it hears the trigger, it starts processing your request.

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Siri may send that request to Apple's servers when needed, although much of the processing now happens directly on your device. Even so, accidental activations happen. That can lead to short snippets of audio being processed when you did not intend it.

Apple still collects some data

Apple markets itself as privacy-focused, especially compared to Google and Meta Platforms. That is generally true, but Apple still gathers certain types of data, depending on your settings, including:

Device usage patterns

Location data if enabled

Siri interactions

App analytics if you allow it

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Apple says much of this is anonymized; simply put, that means it isn't directly tied to your name or identity, but it still exists.

Apps are often the bigger privacy risk

Here is where things get more important.

Most privacy exposure does not come from Apple itself. It comes from the apps you install.

Many apps request access to:

Your microphone

Your camera

Your contacts

Your location

If you approve those permissions, apps can collect more data than you expect. Some of that data can be shared with advertisers or third parties.

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Why it feels like your phone is listening to you

You have probably had this experience. You mention something out loud, then an ad appears later. That usually has nothing to do with your microphone.

Instead, it is driven by:

Your browsing activity and search history

Tracking data from websites

Location patterns

Data brokers connecting activity across devices

All of that creates a detailed profile of your interests. The ads feel personal because they are based on your behavior, not your conversations.

How to take control of your iPhone privacy settings

If you want more control over your privacy, a few simple changes can make a big difference.

1) Turn off "Hey Siri" if you do not use it

Go to Settings

Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri

Tap " Talk & Type to Siri"

Disable "Listen for 'Hey Siri'" by tapping Off

2) Review which apps can use your microphone

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Microphone

Turn off access for apps that do not need it

3) Limit app tracking

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Tracking

Turn off "Allow Apps to Request to Track"

4) Disable analytics sharing

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Scroll down and tap Analytics & Improvements

Turn everything off

5) Check location access

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Location Services

Set most apps to "While Using" or "Never"

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6) Review camera access

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Camera

Turn off access for any app that does not truly need it

7) Turn off Bluetooth tracking for apps

Some apps use Bluetooth to track nearby devices or location patterns.

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Bluetooth

Turn off access for apps that do not need it

8) Check Photos access (often overlooked)

Apps can access your entire photo library, including metadata like location.

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Photos

Set apps to "Selected Photos" or "None" where possible

9) Use Apple's App Privacy Report

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Scroll down and tap App Privacy Report

Turn it on to see which apps access your data and when

10 Audit location system services (advanced but valuable)

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Location Services

Click System Services

Some of these run quietly in the background. You can turn several off without affecting how your iPhone works day to day.

Turn these OFF (for more privacy, minimal impact)

Alerts & Shortcuts Automations (only needed if you use location-based automations)

(only needed if you use location-based automations) Apple Pay Merchant Identification (used to verify store location during payments)

(used to verify store location during payments) Cell Network Search (helps Apple improve carrier data)

(helps Apple improve carrier data) Device Management (mainly for work or enterprise devices)

(mainly for work or enterprise devices) Home (only needed if you use Apple Home automations tied to location)

(only needed if you use Apple Home automations tied to location) In-App Web Browsing (not essential for most users)

(not essential for most users) Suggestions & Search (location-based Siri suggestions)

(location-based Siri suggestions) System Customization (personalized system behavior)

(personalized system behavior) iPhone Analytics (shares location data with Apple)

(shares location data with Apple) Improve Maps (sends location data to improve Apple Maps)

Optional depending on your usage:

Routing & Traffic (turn off if you don't use Apple Maps for navigation)

Leave these ON (core features & accuracy)

Emergency Calls & SOS (critical for emergency response)

(critical for emergency response) Find My iPhone (needed to locate a lost device)

(needed to locate a lost device) Networking & Wireless (improves GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth accuracy)

(improves GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth accuracy) Compass Calibration (keeps directions accurate)

(keeps directions accurate) Motion Calibration & Distance (used for fitness and movement tracking)

(used for fitness and movement tracking) Setting Time Zone (automatically updates time when traveling)

(automatically updates time when traveling) Satellite Connection (important for emergency connectivity on newer iPhones)

(important for emergency connectivity on newer iPhones) Wi-Fi Calling (helps with calls in weak signal areas)

Leave ON (unless you have a specific reason)

Share My Location (turn off only if you don't use Find My sharing)

(turn off only if you don't use Find My sharing) Significant Locations & Routes → TURN OFF if you want maximum privacy (This tracks places you visit frequently.)

What those arrows mean (from your screen)

Purple arrow = recently used your location

= recently used your location Gray arrow = used your location in the last 24 hours

You don't need to flip everything off. Focus on ads, analytics, suggestions and tracking features. Those give you the biggest privacy win without breaking anything.

11) Add an extra layer of protection

Even with strong settings, your data can still circulate through data brokers or exposed databases. Using an identity protection service can help monitor your personal data, alert you to suspicious activity and add financial safeguards if something goes wrong. See my tips and best picks on best identity theft protection at CyberGuy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Apple devices are not secretly recording your conversations all day. Still, they do listen for Siri and collect certain types of data. The bigger concern comes from the apps you install and the broader tracking ecosystem that follows you across the internet. The good news is you have more control than you might think. A few minutes in your settings can significantly reduce what your devices share.

If your devices already know so much based on your behavior alone, how much privacy are you willing to trade for convenience going forward? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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