Humanoid robots work nonstop in package test

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Figure AI says three of its humanoid robots crossed more than 24 hours of continuous autonomous operation after a test that was supposed to last only eight hours kept running.

The California-based robotics startup says its Helix-02 artificial intelligence-powered robots sorted small packages around the clock without human control. The robots became part of a livestream that viewers followed closely. They even picked up names along the way: Bob, Frank and Gary.

Once people started calling them that online, Figure AI added visible name tags.

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AUTONOMOUS ROBOT WITH MUSCLES, SMARTS AND ZERO SICK DAYS

Figure AI robots sort packages nonstop

The task sounds simple. Pick up a small package. Find the barcode. Place the package on a conveyor belt with the barcode facing down. Then do it again. Warehouse work often depends on steady movement, quick decisions and the ability to keep going when small problems pop up. Figure AI says the robots sorted more than 28,000 packages during the operation. The company also says they worked at speeds close to human workers. According to CEO Brett Adcock, the original goal was an eight-hour run. After the robots made it through without a reported failure, the company kept the test going.

Helix-02 powers the package-sorting robots

Figure AI says the robots ran on Helix-02, its in-house AI system. The company describes it as a neural network that combines vision, touch sensing, body awareness and movement control. Humanoid robots need to do more than move an arm. They have to balance, grip packages, adjust their posture and respond when an object lands in an awkward spot. The company says the robots used onboard cameras and AI reasoning to detect barcodes and sort packages. Figure AI also stressed that people were not remotely steering the robots. Adcock said every action came directly from Helix-02.

WAREHOUSE ROBOT USES AI TO PLAY REAL-LIFE TETRIS TO HANDLE MORE THAN EVER BEFORE

Livestream gives robots human names

The livestream gave people a front-row seat to something they do not usually see: humanoid robots grinding through a warehouse task in real time. Viewers watched the robots keep sorting packages as the test moved far beyond the original eight-hour goal. Then came the nicknames. Bob, Frank and Gary started to sound less like machines and more like the guys working the late shift. Figure AI leaned into it by adding visible name tags after viewers started using the names online. That small human touch made the demo easier to follow. It also made the bigger question harder to ignore: If robots can keep working through long shifts, what happens to the people who do this work today?

Robot reset feature could reduce downtime

One of Figure AI's biggest claims involves recovery. The company says Helix-02 can trigger an automatic reset when a robot gets stuck or faces a situation outside its expected behavior. That may sound like a small detail, but it could become a huge factor in real workplaces. A robot that needs help every few minutes quickly becomes a burden. A robot that can pause, reset and resume work starts to look much more useful. Figure AI also says a robot can leave the work floor for maintenance if a software or hardware issue appears. Another robot can then take over, so the operation keeps moving.

Warehouse automation race heats up

Figure AI has plenty of competition. Tesla , Agility Robotics and Apptronik are also working on humanoid robots for warehouses, factories and logistics operations. Figure AI has already tested its robots at BMW manufacturing facilities in South Carolina. That gives a clue about where this technology may show up first. These robots will likely appear in controlled industrial spaces before they become part of everyday home life.

Package sorting gives people a clear way to understand the technology. If a robot can handle a repetitive job for long stretches, companies will start asking where else robots can help.

Robot package sorting still faces real tests

The next challenge will be proving this works beyond one livestreamed task. A package-sorting run can show endurance, but businesses will want more proof. They will want to know how often the robots fail, how much maintenance they need and whether they can handle messy conditions without slowing down the whole operation. They will also want independent evidence, not only company claims, from a public demo. Warehouse floors can get chaotic. Packages arrive in different shapes. Labels can appear in odd places. Belts can jam. People may walk through the area. A robot that handles one livestreamed task still has to prove it can handle the messier version of the job.

What humanoid robots mean for you

For you, this may feel far away from your daily life. Most people will not buy a humanoid robot anytime soon. Plenty of questions also remain about cost, safety, reliability and real-world performance. Still, the impact could show up in familiar places. Faster package handling could affect delivery times. Warehouses may change how they staff overnight shifts. Companies may also use robots to fill repetitive roles that are hard to staff or physically demanding.

At the same time, this raises real concerns about jobs. A robot that can work for hours without a break sounds impressive in a demo. For workers, it may sound like another sign that automation keeps moving deeper into everyday labor. That does not mean every warehouse job vanishes. Real workplaces are messy. Packages vary. Equipment fails. People still solve problems that demos rarely show. However, Figure AI's test suggests humanoid robots are moving from short clips toward longer workplace trials.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Figure AI's 24-hour package-sorting run shows where warehouse automation may be heading next. The robots still need to prove they can handle real-world conditions at a price companies can justify. Even so, the demo suggests humanoid robots are moving beyond flashy hype videos. What stands out here may be how ordinary the work looks. These robots are not doing backflips or waving to a crowd. They are picking up packages, reading barcodes and placing items on a conveyor belt over and over again. That kind of boring work can be exactly where automation starts to feel real. If companies can make these robots reliable, safe and affordable, the warehouse floor could look very different in the years ahead.

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Would you feel comfortable knowing your next package was sorted by a humanoid robot, or does that make you wonder what job automation will target next? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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