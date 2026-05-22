AI layoffs may be backfiring on companies

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A lot of workers have had the same uneasy thought lately: "Is AI coming for my job?" It is a fair question. Companies keep talking about automation, AI agents and lower costs. Some workers hear that and wonder whether their next performance review will come with a chatbot-shaped shadow in the room.

However, a new Gartner study suggests the story may be more complicated. Many companies are cutting jobs while adopting AI, but those cuts are not clearly producing better returns. Gartner says about 80% of organizations piloting or deploying autonomous business capabilities reported workforce reductions, yet those cuts did not appear to translate into a stronger return on investment.

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Gartner study says AI layoffs may miss the real payoff

The Gartner research looked at 350 global business executives at companies with at least $1 billion in annual revenue. The companies had already piloted or deployed AI agents, intelligent automation or autonomous technologies. The big takeaway is that companies that cut workers were not necessarily the ones getting the best results from AI. Gartner found that workforce reduction rates were nearly equal among companies reporting higher returns and those seeing only modest gains or worse outcomes.

Many executives have treated layoffs as the fastest way to show AI is "working." Cut headcount, reduce costs and point to the savings. On paper, that can look like progress. But Gartner's Helen Poitevin, a distinguished VP analyst, put it bluntly: "Workforce reductions may create budget room, but they do not create return." She said companies improving their return on investment are not eliminating the need for people. They are investing in skills, roles and operating models that let humans guide and expand autonomous systems. In other words, firing people may make a balance sheet look cleaner for a quarter. It does not automatically make AI useful.

Why companies may blame AI for layoffs

AI has become a convenient explanation for layoffs. It gives companies a way to make painful cuts sound like part of a bigger tech plan. But that does not mean every AI-related layoff happens because software can suddenly do the job better than a person.

Sometimes, a company may cut jobs to help pay for expensive AI projects. Other times, AI may become the public explanation for a layoff that was already coming.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has even called out "AI washing," where companies blame AI for layoffs that may have other causes. Gartner's findings point to a similar concern. The study suggests many companies may be trimming staff first, then hoping the payoff from AI shows up later.

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Why AI works better when it helps employees

Gartner found that companies seeing stronger gains were using AI to help people do their jobs better. The firm describes this as "human-amplified business," meaning AI gives both machines and people more room to act, while humans still guide the work. That means workers can move faster, catch problems earlier or spend less time on repetitive tasks that slow everyone down. That feels a lot more realistic than the idea of a company running itself while everyone else gets pushed out the door.

AI can summarize a long report. It can help a customer service agent find an answer faster. It can even draft code, scan documents or flag unusual activity. But a person still has to check the work. A person still has to understand the customer. And a person still has to make the judgment call when things get complicated. Because they always do. Anyone who has dealt with a billing issue, a broken website form or a confusing insurance claim already knows that.

AI layoffs are still rising

Even if layoffs are not delivering the payoff companies hoped for, AI-related job cuts are still happening. Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that AI led all reasons for job cuts in April 2026 for the second month in a row. The firm said AI was cited for 21,490 cuts in April and 49,135 cuts so far this year.

For someone in a white-collar job, those numbers can hit hard. They also show why workers should pay attention without panicking. AI may not replace entire teams overnight, but it can still change who gets hired, where companies spend money and what skills they expect workers to have.

Why companies should be careful with AI layoffs

For companies, the warning is pretty clear. Cutting people before they understand where AI actually helps can backfire fast. AI needs clean data. It needs oversight. And it needs people who know the business well enough to catch bad answers before they reach customers. Without that human layer, companies may save money in one place and create bigger headaches somewhere else.

That could mean bad customer experiences, compliance risks or AI tools that frustrate the same workers they were supposed to help. The companies that get AI right may be the ones that use it to support their teams instead of treating employees as the first expense to cut.

How workers can stay valuable as AI changes jobs

This does not mean you should ignore AI or assume your job is safe forever. AI may change your job before it ever replaces it. So the smartest move is to become the person who knows how to use it well.

1) Learn the AI tools already around you

Start with the tools your company already uses. You do not need to become an AI expert overnight. Just pay attention to where AI saves time, where it gets things wrong and where a human still needs to step in. If your job involves writing, research, analysis, customer support or operations, look for tasks where AI can help you work faster without letting it think for you.

2) Build judgment AI cannot fake

AI can produce a quick answer, but it may miss context. It can summarize a document, but it may leave out the details that actually matter. It can draft a response, but it may not understand the customer sitting on the other side of the problem. That is where your judgment matters. The more you understand the business, the customer and the risk, the harder you are to replace with a tool that only predicts the next likely answer.

3) Keep track of your wins

Also, keep a simple record of the real value you bring. Did you solve a customer problem? Catch an error? Improve a workflow? Help a team avoid a costly mistake? Train someone on a better process? Those things show your impact in a way a software tool cannot. They also give you stronger examples for performance reviews, job interviews or conversations about your role as AI becomes a bigger part of the workplace.

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Kurt's key takeaways

AI is changing work fast, and nobody should pretend every job will look the same a few years from now. But this Gartner study adds a needed reality check. Layoffs may make a company look serious about AI. However, they do not prove that the technology is actually paying off. For workers, the smart move is to get comfortable with the tools now. Learn where AI can save time, then pay close attention to the moments when your judgment still matters most. For companies, the message is simple: slow down before treating layoffs like a shortcut to AI success. Gartner says autonomous business could create more jobs by 2028 to 2029. So the real risk may be cutting the people who know how to make AI useful in the first place.

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Should companies pump the brakes on AI layoffs until they can prove the technology actually improves the work? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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