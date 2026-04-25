How scammers build a profile on you using data brokers

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Go to any people-finder site right now and type in your name. What comes back might shock you: your age, home address, phone number, the names of your relatives, where you used to live and even what your property is worth.

You didn't put that there, and you never consented to it. Still, it's out there, and anyone with an internet connection can see it.

Scammers figured this out a long time ago. Since then, they've turned it into a system for targeting you, your parents and your kids.

So how does it actually work, and more importantly, what can you do to stop it?

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HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PERSONAL INFO FROM PEOPLE-SEARCH SITES

How scammers find your personal data online

Before a criminal sends a phishing email or makes a call, they do their homework. Importantly, they don't need to hack anything. Instead, they use the same public websites that anyone can access.

In less than 10 minutes, a scammer can build a detailed profile on you using data broker sites like Spokeo, Whitepages, BeenVerified and Intelius. Here's what that profile looks like and how they build it step by step.

Step 1: How scammers search your name on people-finder sites

It starts simply. A scammer types your name into a search site. Within seconds, they see results like:

John M. Patterson | Age: 61 | Cleveland, OH

Also known as: John Michael Patterson

Current address: [your street address]

Previous addresses: 4 records found

Phone numbers: 2 found

Email addresses: 3 found

Relatives: 5 found

That is the starting point. Many sites show partial data for free. That is often enough to confirm identity. Full reports cost only a few dollars, so access is easy. Scammers can repeat this process hundreds of times a day, building detailed profiles with very little effort.

Step 2: How scammers map your family and relatives

Next, this is where things get personal. Data broker profiles show more than your name. They reveal your family network.

That often includes:

Spouse or partner

Children

Parents

Siblings

Roommates

As a result, scammers can target more than one person. For example, they may learn that your elderly parent lives alone, or your child just moved. Because of that, scams like the grandparent scam feel real instead of random.

Step 3: How scammers use your address history

At this point, your address history becomes critical. It is not just about where you live. Instead, scammers use it to:

Verify identity

Find relatives

Build trust

For example, referencing a past address makes a caller sound legitimate. That detail alone can lower suspicion.

Step 4: How scammers use your financial data

More importantly, data brokers also reveal financial clues. These may include:

Estimated income

Home value

Ownership status

Length of residence

This information comes from public records, not hacking. Because of this, scammers tailor their approach. Higher-income targets may see investment scams . Others may get job or rental scams instead.

GOOGLE SEARCH LED TO A COSTLY SCAM CALL

Step 5: How scammers verify and cross-check your data

Before launching a scam, criminals often double-check everything. They don't rely on just one site. Instead, they compare multiple data broker profiles, social media accounts and public records to confirm details are accurate.

For example, they may:

Match your address across different sites

Check Facebook or LinkedIn to confirm family relationships

Look for recent moves, job changes or life events

Because of this, the profile becomes more reliable. That extra step is what turns a guess into something that feels real.

Step 6: How scammers create targeted scams

At that point, they have everything they need. They know your name, family, address and financial details. Now the scam becomes highly specific.

By the time you hear from them, they already know enough to sound like someone you trust.

They may call your parent pretending to be you

They may bypass bank security questions

They may send texts that look like your child

They may send emails that reference your life

As a result, the scam feels believable.

Data broker scams are already being prosecuted

This has already landed in court. The U.S. Department of Justice has prosecuted companies like Epsilon, Macromark Inc. and KBM Group for selling data to scammers. Epsilon alone paid $150 million to victims.

At the same time, data tied to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center shows more than half of fraud cases involving older Americans were linked to exposed personal data. That shows how serious this problem has become.

Why is your personal data on data broker sites

You do not need to sign up for these sites. Instead, your data comes from many sources, including:

Voter records

Property records

Court filings

Social media

Marketing surveys

Loyalty programs

Phone directories

Other data brokers

Because of this, your information spreads quickly.

Why your data keeps reappearing online

Even after removal, your data often comes back. Data brokers constantly update their databases. They buy and resell fresh records. Because of that, one-time removal is not enough.

How to disrupt a scammer's research before they reach your family

The goal isn't to disappear completely. It's to make the profile messy enough, incomplete enough, and hard enough to find that scammers move on to easier targets.

Here's what you can do:

Search for yourself first. Go to Spokeo, Whitepages, BeenVerified, or any other people-search site, and look up your own name. See exactly what's there before a scammer does. That snapshot is your starting point.

Go to Spokeo, Whitepages, BeenVerified, or any other people-search site, and look up your own name. See exactly what's there before a scammer does. That snapshot is your starting point. Submit opt-out requests manually. Every major data broker is required to honor removal requests. The catch: there are hundreds of them, each with its own process, and they re-list your information regularly. It's a full-time job.

Every major data broker is required to honor removal requests. The catch: there are hundreds of them, each with its own process, and they re-list your information regularly. It's a full-time job. Use an automated removal service. This is where I strongly recommend a data removal service. Instead of spending hours submitting individual opt-out forms, a data removal service sends removal requests to 420+ data brokers on your behalf-and keeps sending them when your data reappears. Because it will reappear.

This is where I strongly recommend a data removal service. Instead of spending hours submitting individual opt-out forms, a data removal service sends removal requests to 420+ data brokers on your behalf-and keeps sending them when your data reappears. Because it will reappear. Set up family alerts. Tell your elderly relatives that you will never ask for money via text from an unknown number. Establish a code word. Scams work because they create panic. A simple family protocol breaks the spell.

Tell your elderly relatives that you will never ask for money via text from an unknown number. Establish a code word. Scams work because they create panic. A simple family protocol breaks the spell. Change your security questions. If your bank still uses "mother's maiden name" or "city you were born in" as verification, that information is likely already on a data broker site. Switch to nonsense answers that only you know and store them in a password manager.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com

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Kurt's key takeaways

This kind of scam works because it feels personal. When someone knows your name, your family and even where you used to live, your guard drops. That is exactly what criminals are counting on. The uncomfortable truth is that your information is already out there, often in more places than you realize. You do not need to panic, but you do need to be proactive. The more you limit what is easily accessible, the harder it becomes for someone to build a convincing story around you. Start with a simple search of your own name. That one step can completely change how you think about your digital footprint. From there, take action to remove what you can and protect what you cannot.

If a stranger can build a detailed profile on your family in minutes, what does that say about how much of your life is already exposed online? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

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