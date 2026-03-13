Data brokers accused of hiding opt-out pages from Google

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If you have ever tried to opt out of a data broker site, you know the drill. You search. You scroll. You click through layers of legal jargon. Then you wonder if they even want you to find the exit door. Now we know the answer.

A U.S. Senate investigation found that several major data brokers placed code on their opt-out pages that blocked search engines from indexing them. In practical terms, that meant you could not easily find the page where you ask them to stop selling your data.

After pressure from Sen. Maggie Hassan, four companies have now removed that code.

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Which data brokers hid their opt-out pages?

The companies named in the report include:

Comscore

IQVIA Digital

Telesign

6sense Insights

These firms collect and sell personal information for marketing, analytics or identity verification. That data can include browsing behavior, device details, location history and in some cases highly sensitive identifiers.

An earlier investigation by The Markup and CalMatters found that dozens of brokers used "no index" code to hide opt-out instructions from Google search results. Some removed the code after reporters reached out. However, Sen. Hassan's office later found that the four companies above still had opt-out pages blocked from search engines. They have since removed the code.

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One more company, Findem, has not removed the no-index code from its "Do not sell or share my personal information" page, according to the report. The company later said an email from the senator's office did not reach its CEO due to spam filtering and that its privacy channels are actively monitored. The Committee report noted this lack of action raises serious concerns about responsiveness to privacy requests and about whether opt-out rights are being made truly accessible.

We reached out to all five companies for comment. A spokesperson for 6sense provided the following statement:

"6sense takes privacy transparency seriously and has always fully indexed our Privacy Center, where individuals may exercise their opt-out rights in compliance with applicable laws. For a period of time, we included a "no index" directive on the Privacy Policy page to reduce spam volume to privacy request email aliases and protect the integrity of request handling systems. Once the issue was raised by the Committee, that code was immediately removed. Our Privacy Center opt-out page has remained indexed, and our Privacy Policy has always been accessible and prominently visible on our web properties, as well as directly linked in our publicly available data broker registrations. We regularly review our security and privacy practices to meet evolving regulatory requirements, and our commitment has been independently validated annually through ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 42001:2023, and SOC 2, Type II certifications."

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Why hidden data broker opt-out pages matter for your privacy

Opt-out pages are not a courtesy. In many states, they are required by law. When companies hide those pages from search engines, they make it harder for you to take control of your own information. And that matters. The more complicated the process feels, the more likely people are to give up halfway through. Meanwhile, data broker breaches have been expensive and damaging. Committee calculations estimate that identity theft tied to four major data broker breaches cost U.S. consumers more than $20 billion. That is not a minor privacy slip. That is real money, real consequences and real stress for families trying to clean up the mess.

Why scammers care about your data

When detailed personal information falls into the wrong hands, it fuels scams that feel alarmingly real. Criminal networks can use data like Social Security numbers, home addresses and phone numbers to create highly customized emails, texts and phone calls. The more accurate the details, the more convincing the scam. That is one reason data broker breaches are not just a privacy issue. They are a consumer protection issue.

Sen. Maggie Hassan's investigation is part of her broader effort to combat scams, which now account for nearly half a trillion dollars in losses annually and have grown into one of the world's largest illicit industries. She has also opened inquiries into the roles that satellite internet providers, online dating platforms, AI companies and federal agencies play in preventing fraud.

What this means for your personal data and privacy

Here is the uncomfortable truth. Your personal data likely sits in dozens, maybe hundreds of databases you have never heard of. You did not sign up. You did not click agree. But your information still travels through a vast marketplace. Even when opt-out forms exist, finding and completing them can feel like a part-time job. And since the U.S. still lacks a comprehensive federal privacy law like Europe's GDPR, rules vary by state. So yes, the opt-out pages are now easier to find for these companies. But the bigger system remains largely intact.

How to opt out of data brokers and protect your information

You cannot erase yourself from the internet overnight. However, you can reduce your exposure.

1) Search your name regularly

Type your full name and city into Google. Look for data broker listings. Many include an opt-out link buried in the privacy policy.

2) Use state privacy tools if available

California residents can use a free state-run tool called DROP at privacy.ca.gov/drop/ to request deletion from more than 500 registered brokers. Other states are rolling out similar systems.

3) Submit opt-out requests directly

Visit the privacy or "Do not sell my information" page on broker sites. Follow instructions carefully and keep confirmation emails.

4) Consider a data removal service

Data removal services can automate opt-out requests across dozens of brokers. They are not perfect, but they save time. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

5) Lock down core accounts

Use strong, unique passwords stored in a password manager. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com . Also, turn on two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) for financial email and social accounts. That way, even if your data circulates, criminals have a harder time breaking in.

The larger problem with the data broker industry

The data broker industry is legal. It operates in plain sight. Yet most people have no idea how many companies trade in their information. Until Congress passes a national privacy law, oversight will remain patchwork. That leaves you to chase down your own records one company at a time. Transparency should not require a Senate investigation.

Kurt's key takeaways

This story is about more than hidden code. It is about control. When companies quietly block search engines from indexing opt-out pages, they tilt the playing field. After public scrutiny, those pages are easier to find. That is a step forward. Still, your data continues to move through an ecosystem designed to profit from it. So the real question is not whether opt-out pages appear on Google.

How much of your personal life are you comfortable leaving in the hands of companies you have never heard of? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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