Are bank text codes enough to protect you?

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Bank security can feel confusing because every account seems to handle it differently. One bank sends a text. Another sends an email. Another asks you to approve a login inside its app. So when someone says, "Use stronger two-factor authentication," it is fair to wonder what that actually means.

Kyra from West Plains, Missouri, reached out to us asking:

I watched your podcast video where you talked about two-factor authentication and getting codes by email from your bank and other accounts. My accounts seem to do that automatically, as far as I know. Is that enough, or do I need to contact my bank to make sure it's set up correctly — Kyra from West Plains, Missouri

Kyra, this is a great question because a lot of people are in the same boat. They see a code pop up and assume they are fully protected. The truth is a little more complicated. Text or email codes are better than having only a password.

Text and email codes, however, are not always the strongest options. Scammers have found ways to steal codes, trick people into sharing them or take control of a phone number through a SIM swap scam. Once scammers control your number, they may receive the text codes needed to get into accounts that use SMS-based multi-factor authentication.

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What two-factor authentication actually does

Two-factor authentication, also called 2FA or multi-factor authentication, adds another step when you log in. Instead of relying only on your password, the account asks for something else to prove it is really you.

That "something else" might be a code sent by text, a code from an authenticator app, a security key or a prompt inside your bank's mobile app. Two-factor authentication is one of the best ways to protect your accounts because it adds a second layer beyond your password.

So, Kyra, if your bank already sends you a code, that is a good sign. It means some form of extra protection is turned on. But the next question is whether your bank offers a stronger option.

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Why text message codes are not the strongest choice

Text message codes are popular because they are easy to use. Most people know how to read a text and type in a code. That convenience comes with risk.

A SIM swap scam happens when a criminal tricks your phone carrier into moving your phone number to a device they control. Once that happens, your calls and texts may go to the scammer instead of you. The American Bankers Association warns that scammers may try to intercept two-factor authentication codes so they can access financial accounts.

Scammers can also call, text or email while pretending to be your bank. They may say there is fraud on your account and ask you to read back a code. That code may actually be the key they need to log in. Scammers often try to trick people into sharing verification codes because they need both the password and the code to break into an account.

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That is why the safest rule is simple: Never share a bank security code with anyone who contacts you. A real bank should not call and ask you to read back a login code.

Why an authenticator app is usually better

When your bank supports it, an authenticator app is usually a stronger choice than text messages. Apps such as Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, Authy and Duo Mobile generate a changing six-digit code on your phone.

The big advantage is that the code is created inside the app. It usually works even when you do not have cell service. It also does not depend on your phone number, which helps reduce the risk from SIM swap scams.

That said, authenticator apps are not magic. If you type a code into a fake banking website, a scammer may still capture it. One-time password authentication isn’t phishing-resistant. Still, authenticator apps remove some of the biggest weaknesses tied to text-message codes.

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The strongest option, if your bank offers it

Some banks and financial services give you stronger ways to prove it is really you when you log in. Two of the strongest options are hardware security keys and passkeys.

A hardware security key is a small physical device, often shaped like a USB stick, that you plug into your computer or tap against your phone to approve a login.

A passkey lets you sign in using your device, such as your phone or computer, often with Face ID, Touch ID, a fingerprint or a screen lock.

These options are harder for scammers to steal because they are designed to work only with the real website or app. That means a fake banking website usually cannot trick them the same way it can trick someone into typing in a text code.

For most people, the safest order is simple: use a security key or passkey if your bank supports it. If not, use an authenticator app. If text codes are the only option, keep them turned on because they are still better than using only a password.

How to check your bank's security settings

You may not need to visit a branch. In most cases, you can check this from your bank's official website or app.

Start from a computer if you can. Go directly to your bank's official website by typing the web address yourself. Do not click a link from a text or email, even if it looks real.

Then look for a section with a name like:

Security

Login & Security

Privacy & Security

Two-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

2-Step Verification

Once you are there, look for an option called Authenticator app. Some banks may use different wording, such as authentication app, one-time passcode app, TOTP, security app or third-party authenticator. If you see that option, follow the setup steps. Your bank will usually show a QR code on your computer screen. Open your authenticator app on your phone, tap Add account or the + button, then scan the QR code. The app will generate a six-digit code. Enter that code on your bank's website to confirm setup.

Do not skip the backup codes

This part matters more than people realize. If your bank gives you backup codes, save them right away. Print them and store them somewhere safe, or place them in a secure password manager. These codes can help you get back into your account if your phone gets lost, damaged or replaced.

Also, make sure your bank has your current email address and phone number on file. If your recovery information is old, getting back into your account can become much harder.

If you share access with a spouse or trusted family member, ask your bank how additional users should set up their own secure login. Avoid sharing one password or one authenticator code when the bank offers separate user access.

What to do if your bank only offers text codes

Some banks may not offer a third-party authenticator app, but may let you approve logins inside the bank's own mobile app. That can be stronger than a text message because the approval happens inside the banking app rather than through your phone number.

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If yours only offers text-message codes, do not turn them off. Text codes are still better than no second layer at all. However, you should ask your bank whether it supports a stronger option. You can call the number on the back of your debit or credit card, use secure messaging inside the bank's app or visit a branch.

Ask this: "Do you support authenticator apps, passkeys, hardware security keys or app-based login approval for online banking?"

If the answer is no, keep text codes turned on. Then strengthen the parts you can control. Use a strong and unique bank password, and store it in a trusted password manager so you do not have to remember it or reuse it anywhere else. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at CyberGuy.com.

In addition, ask your mobile carrier to add a port-out PIN, number transfer lock or account security PIN to help reduce SIM swap risk. Also, turn on account alerts for transfers, password changes and new device logins.

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Should Kyra contact her bank?

Yes, but she probably does not need to walk into a branch unless she prefers in-person help. Kyra should first log in to her bank's official website or app and check the security settings. If she sees an authenticator app, passkey, security key or app-based approval option, she should consider using it. If she only sees text or email codes, she should keep them turned on and contact the bank to ask whether stronger login options are available.

She should also make sure her bank password is strong and unique, protect her email account with strong two-factor authentication and confirm that her account alerts are turned on.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Kyra's question gets to the heart of account security. Seeing a code arrive by text or email can feel reassuring. And yes, it is better than relying on a password alone. However, bank accounts deserve the strongest protection your bank offers. If you can move from text codes to an authenticator app, that is a smart upgrade. If your bank supports a passkey or security key, even better. And no matter which method you use, never give a security code to someone who calls, texts or emails you out of the blue.

Have you checked whether your bank still relies on text codes, and would you switch banks if yours refused to offer stronger login protection? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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