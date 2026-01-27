5 myths about identity theft that put your data at risk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most people think identity theft starts with a massive hack. In reality, it usually starts much more quietly, with bits of personal information you didn't even realize were public: old addresses, family connections, phone numbers and shopping habits.

All are sitting on data broker sites that most people have never heard of. During Identity Theft Awareness Week, organized by the Federal Trade Commission, it's a good time to clear up some dangerous myths that keep putting people at risk, especially retirees, families and anyone who thinks they're "careful enough."

Let's break them down.

Myth #1: 'I wasn't in a data breach, so I'm safe'

Reality: You don't need to be in a breach to have your data exposed.

Data brokers legally collect personal information from public records, loyalty programs, apps and online purchases. Over time, they build detailed profiles that can exist for decades, even if you've never been hacked. Scammers often use this data as a starting point. It helps them sound legitimate, personalize messages and choose the right angle to trick you.

Actionable tips:

Don't assume "no breach" means "no risk"

Avoid oversharing details on social media

Remove your personal data from data broker sites so it can't be reused

Myth #2: 'Scammers don't have enough info to impersonate me'

Reality: They usually have more than enough.

Scammers don't need your Social Security number to cause damage. A name, address history, phone number and family connections can be enough for someone to:

Open accounts in your name

Reset your passwords

Convince customer support that you are you

Trick relatives into sending money

This is why scams often feel unsettlingly personal.

Actionable tips:

Be suspicious of messages that reference personal details

Don't confirm information just because the sender "knows" something about you

Reduce what's available by removing your data from broker databases

Myth #3: 'Retirees aren't targeted because they're cautious'

Reality: Retirees are one of the most targeted groups.

Why? Because scammers assume:

Stable income from pensions or benefits

More savings

Greater trust in official-looking messages

Less familiarity with newer scam tactics

Many scams are designed specifically for retirees, from Medicare updates to fake government notices and investment fraud. A recent widespread scam involves fake IRS calls and the illegitimate "Tax Resolution Oversight Department" that tries to steal your money.

Actionable tips:

Never act on urgent requests involving benefits or finances

Verify messages by contacting organizations directly

Encourage family discussions about scams and warning signs

Remove publicly available data that helps scammers profile retirees

Myth #4: ‘Credit monitoring will stop identity theft’

Reality: Credit monitoring only tells you after something has gone wrong.

It doesn't stop scammers from:

Targeting you

Attempting account takeovers

Using your information in phishing or social engineering scams

Think of credit monitoring like a smoke alarm-helpful, but it doesn't prevent the fire.

Actionable tips:

Use credit monitoring as a backup, not your main defense

Lock down accounts with strong passwords and two-factor authentication

Reduce exposure by removing your data before it's misused

Myth #5: "There's nothing I can do about data brokers"

Reality: You can take control, but doing it manually is time-consuming and frustrating.

Most data broker sites allow opt-outs, but each one has a different process. Some require forms. Others need ID verification. And many re-add your data months later. That's why I recommend a data removal service. These services contact hundreds of data brokers on your behalf, request the removal of your personal information and keep monitoring them so it doesn't quietly reappear. For families and retirees, this matters even more because once scammers connect relatives through broker profiles, multiple people can become targets.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Why identity theft often starts long before you notice

Identity theft rarely begins with a dramatic moment.

It usually starts with:

Data collected quietly over the years

Profiles that grow more detailed with time

Information being sold and resold without your knowledge

By the time fraud shows up on a credit report, the damage has often already been done.

What you can do during Identity Theft Awareness Week

If there's one takeaway this week, it's this: reducing your exposed data lowers your risk.

1) Be skeptical of unexpected messages

Do not trust surprise emails, texts or calls, even if they appear to come from a bank, retailer or government agency. Scammers often copy logos, language and phone numbers to look legitimate.

2) Verify requests on your own

If a message claims there's a problem with an account, pause and verify it independently. Use the official website or phone number you already know, not the one provided in the message.

3) Reduce your digital footprint with a data removal service

Remove your personal information from data broker websites that collect and sell names, addresses, phone numbers and other details. A data removal service can help you do just that. Less exposed data means fewer opportunities for identity thieves. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

4) Turn on two-factor authentication

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever it's available. Even if a criminal gets your password, 2FA adds a second barrier that can stop account takeovers.

5) Strengthen your account security

Use strong, unique passwords for important accounts and avoid reusing them across sites. A reputable password manager can securely store and generate complex passwords, making it easier to stay protected without memorizing everything.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com.

6) Use identity theft protection software

Consider identity theft protection software that monitors your personal information, alerts you to suspicious activity and helps you respond quickly if something goes wrong. Some services also assist with data broker removal and recovery support if your identity is compromised.

Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security Number (SSN), phone number and email address, and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com.

7) Help family members stay protected

Scammers often target seniors and teens. Walk family members through these steps, help them secure accounts and encourage them to slow down before responding to urgent messages.

Kurt's key takeaways

Identity theft isn't about being careless; it's about how much information is floating around without your permission. The fewer places your data lives online, the harder it is for scammers to use it against you. Taking action now won't just protect you this week; it can reduce scams, fraud attempts and identity theft risks all year long.

Which of these myths did you believe, and what personal information do you think is already out there about you without your consent? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

