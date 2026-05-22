Fox News AI Newsletter: AI girlfriend dumps Hollywood filmmaker

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Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Oscar-nominated filmmaker disappointed his AI girlfriend dumped him

- AI layoffs may be backfiring on companies

- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warns China has ‘all the chips they need’ despite US bans

BAD BREAK-UP: Dating in the digital era isn't easy, as one Oscar-nominated filmmaker learned the hard way. Paul Schrader, the screenwriter of Martin Scorsese classics like "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull," revealed in a Facebook post that he had dabbled in developing an "AI girlfriend."

ROI MIA: A lot of workers have had the same uneasy thought lately: "Is AI coming for my job?" It is a fair question. Companies keep talking about automation, AI agents and lower costs. Some workers hear that and wonder whether their next performance review will come with a chatbot-shaped shadow in the room. However, a new Gartner study suggests the story may be more complicated. Many companies are cutting jobs while adopting AI, but those cuts are not clearly producing better returns.

'ALL THE CHIPS THEY NEED': In a stark warning to Washington policymakers, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed that U.S. technology export bans may be triggering unintended consequences, declaring that China-backed rival Huawei is actively "flourishing in our absence."

TOUGH CROWD: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was met with boos during a University of Arizona commencement speech after discussing artificial intelligence and fears the technology could reshape – or replace – parts of the workforce.

PAINFUL ERROR: Students at Glendale Community College revolted against AI when it was revealed during their graduation ceremony that the robot tasked with announcing the names of the new graduates experienced a glitch and skipped over hundreds of students who were set to hear their names as they walked across the stage.

BATTLE OF THE TITANS: A federal jury ruled against Elon Musk in his lawsuit accusing OpenAI of abandoning its nonprofit roots, finding that neither the tech company nor CEO Sam Altman could be held liable in the matter because Musk waited too long to bring the case.

NEXT-GEN WARFARE: A top U.S. defense contractor pulled back the curtain on AI-powered systems designed to hunt down and destroy swarms of enemy drones as the U.S. rapidly expands its next-generation warfighting capabilities.

'UNSETTLING': Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters on Wednesday walked back comments he made at an investor event Tuesday when he said the bank plans to cut thousands of jobs as it replaces what he called "lower-value human capital" with tech powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

OPINION: There’s a revolution underway in American education, and first lady Melania Trump and the White House are leading the way, Arthur Herman and Beth Herman write.

SLOW DOWN: Waymo is temporarily halting freeway operations for its robotaxi service in several U.S. markets as the company works to address performance issues in construction zones, FOX Business has learned.

‘NOT GOING AWAY’: New York Times staffers got up from their workspaces inside the paper’s New York City headquarters on Wednesday and gathered outside to rally against management, demanding a fair contract and insisting the company puts profits over people. The event, dubbed "Rally for a Fair Contract," came as the Times Guild is fighting for protections against artificial intelligence, guaranteed hybrid work, affordable health care, pay increases that match the rising cost of living and keeping work within the union.

SWEET MOVE: A Florida community has deployed AI-powered robotic beehives as declining bee populations continue raising concerns about the future of the US food supply.

BLOCKBUSTER DEAL: NextEra Energy is making a massive $66.8 billion bet that America’s artificial intelligence boom will drive a historic surge in electricity demand, announcing plans to acquire Dominion Energy to create the world’s largest regulated utility by market value.

BEAM ME UP: New York City's LaGuardia Airport is bringing science fiction to the terminal with the debut of an AI-powered hologram concierge designed to help travelers find gates, lounges and baggage claim through face-to-face conversations.

DISAPPEARING ACT: Chatting with AI can feel casual until the question gets personal. Maybe you want to ask about a health concern. Maybe you need help understanding a loan. Or maybe you want career advice without feeling like your question is sitting in a data file somewhere. That is the idea behind Incognito Chat with Meta AI, a new private chat mode Meta says is coming to WhatsApp and the Meta AI app.

APP OVERHAUL: Airbnb is pushing far beyond home rentals, rolling out airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, car rentals, boutique hotels and exclusive travel experiences as it expands deeper into travel services. The app is also adding boutique and independent hotels in major cities including New York, Paris, London, Rome and Singapore, alongside new AI-powered features like review summaries, listing comparisons and smarter customer support tools.

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