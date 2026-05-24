Fake CAPTCHA scam can hack your computer

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You've seen CAPTCHA checks everywhere. You click a box. You move on. No big deal. Now imagine that same box asking you to press a few keys on your keyboard. It might tell you to open a command window and paste something. It feels a little odd. Still, the page looks real.

That is exactly what scammers are counting on. A new warning from the Identity Theft Resource Center highlights a growing scam that turns a basic security check into a malware trap.

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META ACCOUNT SUSPENSION SCAM HIDES FILEFIX MALWARE

How the fake CAPTCHA scam works

This scam flips a familiar process into something dangerous. Here is what happens:

You land on a website that looks normal

A CAPTCHA box appears, asking you to verify that you are human

Instead of clicking images, you get instructions

The page tells you to press Windows + R

Then press Ctrl + V and Press Enter

At that point, the damage is already underway. Those steps open a hidden Run window on your PC. A malicious script is already copied to your clipboard. When you paste and execute it, you install malware without realizing it. No download button. No warning screen. You did it yourself.

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What gets installed on your computer

Security researchers say this scam often delivers StealC malware. This type of malware works quietly in the background. It looks for anything valuable and sends it to attackers. That can include:

Saved passwords

Browser login sessions

Autofill data

Cryptocurrency wallet details

Because it runs silently, many people have no idea anything is wrong until accounts start getting accessed.

Why is this trick so effective?

This scam works because it feels familiar. People trust CAPTCHA prompts. They see them on banking sites, shopping pages and login screens. That trust lowers your guard. It also avoids the usual red flags. There is no suspicious download. No pop-up warning. No obvious scam message. Instead, it gives you instructions. Simple steps. Follow them, and you bypass your own security.

A real CAPTCHA will never do this

This is the key takeaway. A legitimate CAPTCHA will never:

Ask you to open a command window

Tell you to use keyboard shortcuts like Windows + R

Instruct you to paste or run commands

If you ever see that, close the page immediately.

What this means for you

This scam shows how fast online threats are evolving. You can do everything right. Avoid bad links. Ignore suspicious emails. Still, a single moment of trust can lead to a full compromise. That is why scams like this are so dangerous. They target behavior, not just technology.

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Ways to stay safe from fake CAPTCHA scams

Start with awareness. That alone stops most attacks. Here are practical steps that make a real difference:

1) Never follow keyboard instructions from a website

If a page tells you to open Run or paste a command, leave immediately.

2) Close the page instead of interacting

Do not try to "fix" it. Do not click anything else. Just exit.

3) Use strong antivirus software

Security tools like strong antivirus software can catch malware even if it gets installed. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com.

4) Consider using a data removal service

Scammers often pair stolen data with information from data broker sites. A data removal service can help reduce your exposure and limit follow-up scams. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com.

5) Keep your system updated

Updates patch vulnerabilities that malware often exploits.

6) Change passwords if you think you were exposed

Use a separate device to update your accounts and consider using a password manager to create and store strong, unique passwords for each account. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at CyberGuy.com.

7) Watch for unusual activity across your accounts

Look for login alerts, password reset emails or transactions you do not recognize.

What to do if you ran the fake CAPTCHA commands

Act quickly. Time matters here.

Disconnect your computer from the internet

Run a full antivirus scan

Change passwords from another device

Enable two-factor authentication ( 2FA) on key accounts

The sooner you respond, the better your chances of limiting damage.

Kurt's key takeaways

Scammers are getting smarter about how they trick people. They are not relying on obvious phishing emails anymore. They are blending into everyday online habits. That simple CAPTCHA box you have clicked hundreds of times now carries risk if it behaves differently. Trust your instincts. If something feels off, it probably is.

If a website asked you to press a few keys to prove you are human, would you hesitate or follow along without thinking? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

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