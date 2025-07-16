The data broker opt-out steps every retiree should take today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The tragic events in Minnesota last month stand as a solemn reminder for all Americans to reflect and take action. The gunman who targeted lawmakers used people search websites to hunt down his victims' home addresses before carrying out his deadly attacks. Police found a handwritten notebook in his vehicle containing a list of 11 data broker sites, along with notes about which were free and what personal data they displayed.

The sites included TruePeopleSearch, Spokeo, Pipl, PeopleFinders, BeenVerified, Whitepages, TruthFinder, Intelius, Ownerly, USSearch, and PeopleLooker. These same sites contain your information, too, and they sell it to anyone with a credit card.

Which major data broker websites are tracking you?

The $200 billion data broker industry includes over 4,000 companies worldwide. Here are some major players:

Experian, Equifax and TransUnion (yes, these are credit bureaus that also broker data).

Acxiom, Epsilon, and CoreLogic (massive data aggregators).

Spokeo, BeenVerified, and TruthFinder (people search sites).

Whitepages, PeopleFinders, and Intelius (online directories).

What personal information data brokers collect about you

These companies build detailed profiles that include your name, address, phone number, email, age, marital status, children's information, education, job, income, political leanings, health details, location data and purchasing habits. They gather this data from public records, social media, shopping habits, and your smartphone's location tracking.

The real dangers of data brokers: Privacy, scams, and identity theft

Data brokers do more than invade your privacy. They create serious real-world risks that affect your finances, safety, and overall quality of life.

Financial fraud: Scammers buy detailed financial profiles to specifically target seniors and people facing financial difficulties.

Physical safety threats: They sell your home address and phone number, putting domestic violence survivors and anyone who values privacy at serious risk.

Medicare and healthcare scams: Scammers use your personal details to target you with fake Medicare offers, bogus health insurance plans, and medical identity theft schemes that can cost you thousands.

Social discrimination: Companies use your data to determine your loan rates and insurance costs, all without telling you how you're being judged.

Spam calls and robocalls: Telemarketers and scammers buy your phone number and pester you with unwanted calls about everything from fake warranties to phony charity requests.

The DIY challenge: Opting out of data brokers

You can remove your information from data brokers, but they make it incredibly difficult on purpose. Thousands of data broker sites exist, and trying to remove your data is like trying to empty the ocean with a teaspoon. Even after you remove your info, it often pops back up again.

How to manually remove your data from people search sites

If you're determined to take control of your data on your own, then here's what the step-by-step process typically looks like.

1. Search: Find out which companies have your data by searching for yourself on major people-search sites and checking what comes up. However, many databases are private and hidden from view, so you can't always tell who has your info.

2. Visit: Go to each website individually.

3. Locate: Hunt for their opt-out procedures, which are usually buried in the fine print.

4. Submit: Fill out and send removal requests. Note that some sites may require a phone call or additional forms.

5. Follow up: Chase down companies that ignore your requests, which is unfortunately common.

6. Monitor: Keep checking in regularly to see if your information reappears.

Privacy experts say handling the major data brokers alone takes 10 to 15 hours, plus ongoing monitoring.

The smart solution: Let a personal data removal service handle it

If you've tried it yourself and found the process overwhelming, there's a smarter approach. Professional data removal services can handle it for you:

Finding out which companies have your information.

Sending opt-out requests on your behalf.

Following up when companies don't respond.

Continuously monitoring for when your data pops back up.

Sending you regular updates on their progress.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap - and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Kurt's key takeaways

It's a scary truth: data brokers have collected thousands of data points on nearly everyone with an online presence. Trying to manage all of that on your own can be overwhelming, and for most people, it simply isn't practical. Your personal information is already out there, being bought and sold every day. If you're retired or living on a fixed income, you may be an even bigger target. This isn't just about protecting your privacy. It's about safeguarding your identity, your safety, and your peace of mind.

Should the government be doing more to stop data brokers from selling your personal information? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

