Inheritance scam email looks real but steals your data

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It starts with something that feels exciting. An email lands in your inbox claiming you may be entitled to an inheritance. No warning. No backstory. Just a formal message and a ticking clock.

That is exactly what happened to Tim C., who wrote us:

I received an email this afternoon that I have never received before. Just wondering if you have seen anything like this before. I think it is a scam, but it sure looks real. — Tim C.

Tim trusted his instincts. This is a scam. And it is one of the more convincing ones making the rounds right now.

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INSIDE A SCAMMER’S DAY AND HOW THEY TARGET YOU

What the 'Heir Research Registry' email looks like

This email looks official at first glance. Every part of it is designed to build trust fast and push you to click before you question it.

The message claims you are a "Primary Potential Beneficiary" tied to an unclaimed estate. It warns that the funds could be reassigned to the state if you do not act within 48 hours.

There is also a button that says "Check My Unclaimed Inheritance." That button is the trap.

What makes this scam more believable than most

This version is more polished than the typical scam email. That is what makes it dangerous.

It uses your real name

"Tim C" makes it feel targeted and legitimate. Scammers often pull names from leaked data or public records.

It mimics legal and financial language

Phrases like "probate holding period" and "estate allocation" sound official but are intentionally vague.

It includes a reference ID

The ID makes it feel trackable and real, but it cannot be verified.

It looks structured and professional

The layout, table format and compliance tone resemble real financial notices.

It removes obvious scam signals

There are no spelling errors or strange formatting. That lowers your guard.

SCAMMERS NOW IMPERSONATE COWORKERS, STEAL EMAIL THREADS IN CONVINCING PHISHING ATTACKS

The red flags hiding in plain sight

This message appears legitimate. But several details give it away.

'2026 National Heir Research Registry' does not exist

There is no official registry by that name at the federal or state level.

The 48-hour deadline is a pressure tactic

Real estate and probate processes do not operate on urgent email deadlines.

No law firm, executor or court is named

Legitimate inheritance notices always include verifiable legal contacts.

The explanation is intentionally vague

You are told there is an estate, but not who it belongs to or how you are connected.

The 'Check My Unclaimed Inheritance' button is the trap

This is likely a phishing link designed to collect personal data.

The fine print tries to sound legal

References to the "Unclaimed Property Act" are generic and not tied to a real case.

Why this email is so effective

This scam hits three emotional triggers at once.

Curiosity. Who left me money?

Who left me money? Urgency. I only have 48 hours

I only have 48 hours Opportunity. I might lose something valuable

That combination pushes you to act quickly rather than slowing down to verify.

What this scam is trying to do

This isn’t about giving you money. It is about getting your information. If you click the link, a few things can happen:

You land on a fake form that asks for personal details

You are prompted to verify your identity with sensitive data

You may be asked for banking information

In some cases, malware can install in the background

Once scammers have your data, they can use it for identity theft, financial fraud or future scams.

SCAMMERS ARE ABUSING ICLOUD CALENDAR TO SEND PHISHING EMAILS

How real inheritance notifications actually work

A quick reality check makes this easier to spot. Legitimate inheritance notices follow a very different process:

They come from a named attorney, executor or law firm with verifiable contact details you can confirm independently

They include clear information about the estate and your relationship to it

They do not pressure you with short deadlines

They do not ask you to click random links to claim funds

If someone truly left you money, the legal system does not rely on mystery emails.

How to stay safe from inheritance scam emails

If you receive an email like this, take a step back and follow these steps. Scammers rely on speed. Your best defense is slowing down.

1) Do not click anything and use strong antivirus software

Avoid links, buttons or attachments in unexpected messages and make sure you are protected with strong antivirus software that can block malicious sites and downloads. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com.

2) Do not reply

Engaging can confirm your email is active and lead to more scams.

3) Delete the email or mark the email as spam

This helps your email provider block similar messages.

4) Hover over links before clicking

On a computer, place your cursor over links to preview the real URL.

5) Check the sender's email address carefully

Scammers often use addresses that look official but include small misspellings or unfamiliar domains.

6) Verify through official channels only

Search your state's unclaimed property website directly. Never use links from the email.

7) Search the organization name yourself

Typing the name into Google can quickly reveal if others have flagged it as a scam.

8) Use a data removal service

Limiting how much of your personal information is available online makes it harder for scammers to target you with personalized messages like this. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com.

9) Report the scam email

Forward it to reportphishing@apwg.org or report it through your email provider.

10) Protect your personal information

Never share your Social Security number, date of birth or banking details through unsolicited messages.

Kurt's key takeaways

That unexpected inheritance email can feel exciting for a moment. Then reality should take over. If you do not recognize the name, if there is no clear paper trail and if there is a countdown clock, it is almost certainly a scam. Tim paused before clicking. That pause is what protects you. Real money finds you through legal channels, not through a random email with a deadline.

If an email promised you money but gave you only 48 hours to act, would you click first or verify first? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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