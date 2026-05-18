Amazon recall text scam comes with red flags

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An unexpected recall text message pops up on your phone. It mentions a familiar company like Amazon, a specific order and a possible safety issue. As a result, it is meant to grab your attention fast.

In the text we received, the message claims that an item from a February 2026 order has been recalled. Next, it tells you to stop using it and click a link for a refund. It also signs off as "Amazon Account Support Team."

It looks convincing, yes. But when you look a little closer, the red flags start to show up.

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AMAZON ALERTS CUSTOMERS ABOUT IMPERSONATION SCAMS

How this Amazon recall scam text works

Let's walk through what this message is doing and why it raises concern.

It comes from an unfamiliar or unknown number

This is the first red flag. That alone should make you pause. Legitimate companies usually contact you through verified channels tied to your account, not random text numbers. Amazon says it will never ask for sensitive information outside its official website or app.

"Dear Amazon Customer,"

Companies like Amazon usually address you by your name. A generic greeting signals mass messaging.

"This update applies to an item recorded in your February 2026 order (Order No. 113-6285795-7079515)."

Scammers often include an order number to build trust. It looks official. However, it doesn't prove the sender has access to your real account.

"Following a recent review, the item has been found to significantly fall short of expected quality standards and is now subject to a recall action."

The language sounds formal but vague. Notice what is missing. The message never names the product, which is something a real recall would always include.

"Please stop using the item for now."

This line adds urgency. Safety concerns push you to act quickly without verifying details.

"Please follow the link below to review recall details and request a refund online."

This is the core of the scam. It tries to move you off the platform and onto a link the sender controls.

The link: https://rzxr.vxybcf.xxx/...

This is one of the biggest red flags. The domain has nothing to do with Amazon. It looks random and disposable. Legitimate messages from Amazon use official domains like amazon.com.

"Customer safety remains a priority."

This sounds reassuring, but adds no real information. It is filler to make the message feel polished.

"Amazon Account Support Team"

Another generic sign-off. Real emails or texts from Amazon often include more structured branding and consistent formatting.

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Red flags in this Amazon recall text scam

A few simple checks can quickly tell you something is off:

Comes from an unfamiliar or unknown number

Uses a generic greeting

Doesn't name the product

Includes a suspicious link

Pushes urgent action

When you see several of these at once, treat the message as a scam.

What happens if you click an Amazon scam link

That link likely leads to a fake page designed to look like a real Amazon site. From there, a few things can happen. You may be asked to log in. That gives attackers your username and password. You may be asked for payment details under the idea of "processing a refund." You could also trigger a download that installs malware. The goal is always the same. Get your data or access to your accounts.

"Scammers that attempt to impersonate Amazon put consumers at risk. We will continue to invest in protecting consumers and educating the public on scam avoidance", an Amazon spokesperson told Cyberguy. "We encourage consumers to report suspected scams to us so that we can protect their accounts and refer bad actors to law enforcement to help keep consumers safe. Please visit our help pages to find additional information on how to identify scams and report them at amazon.com/ReportAScam."

How to stay safe from Amazon text scams

A few simple checks can help you spot the scam early and protect your account before any damage is done.

1) Verify orders and contact Amazon through official channels

Open the Amazon app or type amazon.com into your browser. Do not use the link in the text. Amazon says that when a product is recalled, affected customers are notified through official channels such as email, push notifications and a dedicated "Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts" page within their account. Check your Orders page and the "Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts" section. If anything still seems unclear, contact Amazon Customer Service directly. Never use the contact details provided in the message.

2) Avoid tapping unknown links

That shortened or random-looking domain is a major warning sign. Even if the message looks polished, treat any unfamiliar link as unsafe. If you want to investigate, go to the company's official site on your own.

3) Use strong antivirus software to block malicious links

If you accidentally tap a link like this, strong antivirus software can help stop harmful sites from loading or block downloads before they install. Many tools now include real-time protection against phishing links, which adds a layer of defense when a scam slips through. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com.

4) Use the Report Spam feature on your phone

Scroll to the bottom of the message and tap Report Spam or Report Junk. This helps your device and carrier block similar messages in the future. It also flags the number for others.

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5) Consider identity theft protection after a scam attempt

If you entered any personal information, keep an eye on your accounts. Identity theft monitoring services can alert you to suspicious activity, such as new accounts opened in your name or unusual credit changes. That kind of early warning can make a big difference. See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at CyberGuy.com.

6) Remove your personal data from public databases

Scammers often rely on personal details to make messages feel convincing. Data removal services can help reduce how much of your information is available online, making it harder for criminals to target you with personalized scams. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com/FreeScan.

7) Watch for urgency and pressure

Be cautious of urgent language. Scammers often try to pressure you into acting immediately before you have time to verify the message. Take a moment to verify. A real recall will still be there after you check it through official channels.

8) Protect your accounts with stronger login habits

Turn on two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) wherever possible. Use unique passwords for each account. A password manager can make that easier and reduce risk if one account is exposed. Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at CyberGuy.com.

9) Keep your device updated and secure

Make sure your phone's software is up to date. Security updates can help block malicious links and downloads before they cause harm.

Kurt's key takeaways

A text like this can look convincing. That's exactly what it is designed to do. It uses a familiar name like Amazon and urgency to push you into acting fast. Slow down, take a closer look and the red flags start to show up. If something feels off, trust that instinct and verify it before you click anything.

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Would you have clicked that link if it showed up on your phone during a busy day? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

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