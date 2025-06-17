10 signs your personal data is being sold online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Your personal data is probably being sold right now. Scam calls, junk emails, and weird login alerts aren't random. They're warning signs that your information is being circulated through data brokers, often without your knowledge or consent.

Major breaches, like the recent Adidas hack, have exposed millions of names, emails, phone numbers, and home addresses. Once this data is leaked, it's fed into a vast marketplace of data brokers who package, sell, and resell your information to advertisers, spammers, scammers and even cybercriminals.

Think it hasn't happened to you? Here are 10 red flags that your data is already out there and the steps you can take to stop it from spreading further.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Be proactive about your privacy

If your personal information appears on people-finder sites or in sketchy online databases, it stays there until you remove it. This means your full name, home address, email, and phone number are available to anyone, including scammers and stalkers. You can manually opt out of each site, but that takes time and patience. Instead, consider an automated privacy service that scans data broker sites and sends removal requests on your behalf. The less data floating around, the less likely it is to be misused.

11 EASY WAYS TO PROTECT YOUR ONLINE PRIVACY IN 2025

OVER 8M PATIENT RECORDS LEAKED IN HEALTHCARE DATA BREACH

10 signs your data is being bought and sold

If any of these are happening to you, your data is likely already floating around the broker and scammer economy. Here's what to watch for:

1. You're suddenly flooded with spam emails

If your inbox is overflowing with shady product offers, sketchy promotions, or strange marketing emails you never signed up for, it's a good bet your email address has been sold. This kind of spam typically results from your address being added to mass marketing lists purchased in bulk.

2. You're getting nonstop scam calls

More calls than usual from unknown numbers? Telemarketers, fake IRS agents, and car warranty scammers often use brokered phone lists. If you're getting several calls a day, it likely means your number is being recycled by different call centers and fraud operations.

3. You receive password-reset emails you didn't request

Unfamiliar password-reset prompts are a sign someone is attempting to access your account. They may have found your email address and other leaked credentials and are now probing for weak points. It's a key signal that your digital footprint is being exploited.

4. You notice strange charges on your bank account

Tiny charges can be a test by cybercriminals to see if stolen card info works. If even one unrecognized charge shows up, it's critical to act fast. These small transactions often lead to bigger, more damaging fraud if ignored.

5. You're locked out of your own accounts

Losing access to your email, bank, or social media accounts may mean hackers have already reset your passwords. With enough personal data, criminals can bypass security questions and fully take over your identity online.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

6. Friends say they got weird messages from you

If your contacts report strange DMs, fake money requests, or odd links coming from your accounts, that's a strong sign someone else has gained access. Cybercriminals use this tactic to trick your friends into clicking dangerous links or handing over money.

7. Sketchy social media accounts start following you

A wave of fake profiles suddenly following or messaging you is more than annoying; it could be a coordinated attempt to gather more information about you or impersonate you later. These accounts may also be bots programmed to phish for details or direct you to scam pages.

8. Personal info is already filled in on new websites

If your name, email, or phone number shows up on a form before you even touch the keyboard, that website may have purchased your information. Some sites share consumer data with partners, and this pre-fill behavior can indicate that your data is being sold and shared.

9. You find your profile on people-search websites

Sites like Spokeo or Whitepages can display your full name, home address, phone number, family members, and more often scraped from public records or sold by data brokers. This makes you a target for identity theft, scams, and unwanted contact.

10. You're denied credit or insurance for unclear reasons

Rejections for loans, insurance, or rental applications can stem from inaccurate or outdated data in broker databases. If your reputation or credit score is being shaped by information you didn't even know existed, that's a clear signal that your data is out of your hands.

CUSTOM DATA REMOVAL: WHY IT MATTERS FOR PERSONAL INFO ONLINE

How to stay safe: Steps to protect your data now

Noticing just a few of these signs means it's time to take action. The more proactive you are, the better you can limit future damage and prevent your data from spreading further.

1. Invest in a personal data removal service: Personal data removal services can request that your information be taken down from hundreds of data broker sites. It's an effective way to remove your name from public listings and stop new profiles from popping up. While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web.

2. Strengthen your passwords: Use long, unique passwords that are different for every account. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords. Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 here .

3. Turn on two-factor authentication: Adding a second step to your login process, like a text code or app confirmation, can stop hackers even if they know your password. Turn this on for email, banking, and any service that stores your sensitive info.

4. Monitor your financial accounts regularly: Check your bank and credit card statements every few days. Set up alerts for any activity, and if you're not actively applying for credit, consider freezing your credit reports with all three bureaus.

5. Use alias email addresses: Create separate email addresses for things like online shopping, sign-ups, and banking. This helps keep your primary inbox private and makes it easier to trace which services may be leaking or selling your information. If one alias starts receiving junk mail or suspicious messages, you can simply delete it without affecting your main account. It's one of the simplest ways to reduce spam and protect your digital identity. See my review of the best secure and private email services here .

6. Don't click suspicious links or attachments, and use strong antivirus software: Phishing attempts often look convincing, especially if scammers already know your name or other details. If something feels off, delete the message and go directly to the website instead of clicking the link. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

7. Be cautious about what you post publicly: Avoid sharing your birthday, hometown, full name, or photos of your home or license plates. Social media platforms are heavily scraped by bots and bad actors looking to compile detailed profiles.

8. Block robocalls and filter scam numbers: A surge in robocalls is a strong sign your phone number is being sold or shared by data brokers. These calls often come from spoofed or international numbers and may include fake IRS agents , tech support scams , or phony insurance offers. To fight back, enable your phone carrier's spam call protection (AT&T ActiveArmor, Verizon Call Filter, or T-Mobile Scam Shield). You can also use third-party apps like RoboKiller, Hiya, or Truecaller to screen calls, block known scam numbers, and report suspicious callers. Be sure to avoid answering unknown calls, even pressing a button to "opt out" can confirm your number is active and lead to more spam. Check out how to get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services .

WHAT HACKERS CAN LEARN ABOUT YOU FROM A DATA BROKER FILE

Kurt's key takeaways

Your personal data is valuable, and once it's out there, it's difficult, sometimes impossible, to claw it back. But you're not powerless. The more proactive you are, the safer you'll be. Start by cleaning up your digital footprint and removing your information from people finder and data broker sites. Whether you go manual or use a trusted service, acting now can help you avoid bigger problems later. Protect your privacy, defend your accounts, and stay one step ahead of the scammers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should data brokers be required to get your permission before collecting and selling your personal information? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.