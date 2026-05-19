Rideable robot looks ready to stomp all over us

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A towering rideable robot that walks with a person inside and smashes through bricks is the kind of thing that makes you look twice and ask, "Wait, are they really selling that?"

That is exactly what Unitree is showing with the GD01, a manned, transformable robot built to carry a passenger and shift from a two-legged stance into a four-legged form. It looks part robot, part vehicle and part very expensive attention magnet.

The China-based robotics company says the GD01 starts at about $574,000. Unitree describes it as a civilian vehicle. With a rider inside, the robot weighs about 1,100 pounds.

So, no, you're not likely to see this in your area anytime soon. But it does show how quickly robotics companies are moving beyond small robots and into machines people can actually climb inside.

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Rideable robot from Unitree turns heads

Unitree released only a short demo video, but the footage drew a lot of attention fast. It shows Unitree founder Wang Xingxing sitting inside the intimidating machine as it walks forward. The GD01 then pushes through a pile of bricks before leaning back and changing into a four-legged form.

That transforming feature is the big hook. Instead of acting like a regular robot, the GD01 appears built to move in more than one way. A two-legged mode could help it move through tighter areas. Meanwhile, a four-legged stance could give it more stability.

However, Unitree has not shared many details yet. We do not know its range, battery life, top speed, safety systems or where buyers would even legally be able to use it. That matters because a walking 1,100-pound machine raises plenty of questions.

Unitree GD01 robot arrives during a robotics push

The GD01 comes during a busy stretch for Unitree. The company recently opened UniStore, a robot app store that lets users download motion skills for humanoid robots. Early examples appear to focus on dance, martial arts and showy movement more than everyday household help.

Unitree also launched a lower-priced dual-arm humanoid robot with a starting price of about $3,960. The company also opened its first direct retail store in Beijing's Wangfujing commercial district. So it appears that Unitree is building a larger robotics ecosystem, not relying on one attention-grabbing machine.

At the same time, Unitree is preparing for a public listing on Shanghai's STAR Market. Reuters reported that the company plans to raise about $610 million, mainly to fund embodied AI research and expand its manufacturing base.

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Why a $574K rideable robot matters

The GD01 may be described as mass-produced, but that does not make it mainstream. A starting price near $574,000 puts it in exotic-car territory. Even then, buyers would need a clear reason to own one.

Right now, the most likely uses seem to be entertainment, exhibitions, research, security demos or specialized industrial testing. Theme parks, robotics labs and wealthy collectors may be the only ones to really care about this.

Still, what stands out is what the GD01 signals. Giant rideable robots are becoming physical products, even if the first versions are more likely to show up at a tech expo, turn heads and not much else.

What this means to you

For most people, the Unitree GD01 is just a preview of things to come. The same technology that helps a rideable robot balance, walk and adjust its body could eventually show up in rescue robots, factory machines, warehouse systems or mobility devices. That does not mean the GD01 itself will change our daily lives. However, the hardware behind it could influence future robots that do useful work.

There is also a safety side. Once machines this large can move around people, regulators will need to catch up. A robot that weighs about 1,100 pounds with a rider inside is very different from a delivery robot rolling down a sidewalk. So, while the GD01 looks impressive, the real story goes beyond the viral video. Robotics companies are turning their wild ideas into these huge machines.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Unitree's GD01 is one of those machines that makes you stop and ask, "OK, but who is this really for?" A person sitting inside a walking robot still feels to me like something that belongs on a movie set. Unitree has shown that the GD01 can move and transform. What it has not shown yet is why someone would need one. At more than half a million dollars, the price keeps the hype in check. So maybe the GD01 ends up being a little like the DeLorean: expensive, unusual and built for a very specific kind of buyer.

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