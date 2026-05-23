You have a credit freeze. It still isn’t enough

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Credit freezes have been free at Equifax, Experian and TransUnion since 2018. They are built to block one of the most common forms of identity fraud: new credit applications opened in your name. But the latest numbers show why a freeze cannot be your only line of defense. Javelin Strategy & Research's 2026 Identity Fraud Study found that traditional identity fraud losses reached $27.3 billion last year, affecting 18 million victims. New-account fraud saw the sharpest rise, with victims jumping 31% from 2024 to 2025.

The problem is that not every fraud attempt comes through your existing credit file. The Federal Reserve has flagged synthetic identity fraud as one major gap. This type of fraud pairs a real Social Security number (SSN) with a fabricated name and date of birth, which can bypass a freeze entirely. A freeze placed on your name does not stop a credit application filed under a name that does not yet exist on any bureau file. That is where the limits of a credit freeze become much clearer.

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YOU DON’T NEED AN SSN TO OPEN A CREDIT CARD: SCAMMERS KNOW THAT

What a credit freeze can block

A freeze restricts access to your credit file at all major credit bureaus. Without access to that file, lenders deny the application. Most new credit applications run through that pull, which is why a freeze is the most direct way to block fraudulent ones.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has logged 503,450 reports of credit card fraud in the first three quarters of 2025 alone, the most common identity theft category tracked by the agency. Credit card fraud and loan or lease fraud both run through credit-bureau-based applications. Bank account takeover, employment fraud and tax refund fraud do not require a bureau pull, and a freeze does nothing for them. Freezes are placed at each bureau separately and are not shared across the three.

Why credit freeze limits matter with synthetic identity fraud

Synthetic identity fraud builds a person who doesn't exist. A scammer takes an SSN stolen in a breach, attaches a name that has never been on a credit file, adds a fabricated birth date and address, and submits it as a new credit application. The bureaus, seeing an SSN they recognize and a name they don't, open a fresh file under the new combination. The file is thin at first. The scammer then works it slowly with small approved cards, a line or two of credit and a few months of clean payments. By the time it looks real enough for a meaningful credit limit, the scammer maxes it and vanishes.

By the end of 2024, U.S. lenders faced more than $3.3 billion in exposure from synthetic identity fraud, the highest level TransUnion has reported. The Federal Reserve's most recent Risk Officer Report also found that financial institutions are seeing more virtual and synthetic identity account openings, and that detection often happens too late. In other words, this is exactly the kind of fraud a credit freeze may never catch. The freeze you placed on your own file never touches the application, because it isn't filed in your name. The bureaus treat it as a separate consumer.

DON’T LET THIS CREDIT CARD FRAUD NIGHTMARE HAPPEN TO YOU

What credit freeze limits leave exposed

Synthetic identity fraud isn't the only kind of fraud a freeze misses. Any fraud that doesn't require a bureau pull bypasses it.

A scammer who already has access to your existing credit card account doesn't open a new one. They change the email on file and start charging.

A fraudulent tax return uses your SSN to claim your refund before you file.

uses your SSN to claim your refund before you file. Medical identity theft submits insurance claims under your name .

. A 401(k) takeover can happen entirely through a recordkeeper's call center, with no bureau pull at any step.

Why a credit freeze isn’t set-and-forget

A freeze only helps when it's in place at all three bureaus and stays there. Neither is guaranteed.

You set the freeze at Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion separately. A freeze at one isn’t a freeze at the others. Lenders don't pull from all three on every application, so an unfrozen file is enough for a fraudulent application to clear.

Freezes are also meant to be lifted. The FTC says online requests take effect within a minute, and federal rules require phone requests within an hour. That's useful when you're applying for a card. It's also a window if you forget to put the freeze back on.

A freeze is a point-in-time control and can't watch your file the rest of the day.

Credit monitoring and identity theft protection services can monitor all three credit bureaus continuously and send alerts within minutes of any new account or inquiry, whether your freeze is in place or lifted. They also scan the dark web and data broker listings for SSNs and other personal data, the raw material behind synthetic identity fraud.

What to do beyond a credit freeze

A credit freeze is still worth having, but it works best when you pair it with protections that watch the places a freeze cannot see.

Turn on alerts for banks, credit cards and retirement accounts

Set up text, email or app alerts for withdrawals, new logins, password changes, address changes and large purchases. These alerts can help you spot account takeovers quickly, especially if a scammer already has access to one of your existing accounts.

Check your credit reports regularly

Review your credit reports for accounts, addresses, employers or inquiries you do not recognize. A credit freeze can help block many new applications, but your reports can still show warning signs that someone is trying to use your personal information.

Use strong passwords, a password manager and two-factor authentication

Create a unique password for every important account, especially email, banking, credit card, health insurance and retirement accounts. A password manager can create and store those passwords for you. Two-factor authentication ( 2FA ) adds another layer of protection, so a stolen password alone may not be enough for a scammer to get in.

Watch for tax and medical identity theft

A credit freeze will not stop someone from filing a tax return or insurance claim in your name. Watch for IRS notices, rejected tax filings, bills for medical care you never received or insurance explanations of benefits that do not match your records.

HOW SCAMMERS BUILD A PROFILE ON YOU USING DATA BROKERS

Limit how much personal information is online

Data broker listings can expose your address, phone number, relatives and other details scammers use to build more convincing attacks. Some identity theft protection services scan data broker listings and dark web sources for exposed personal information, including SSNs and other details criminals can use to build synthetic identities.

How a credit freeze and identity protection work together

After you add account alerts, stronger passwords and regular credit checks, identity protection can add another layer of monitoring. A freeze blocks new credit applications at the bureau level. Identity protection watches what does not pass through those checks.

Many identity theft protection services monitor the major credit bureaus and alert you to new accounts, inquiries or changes to your file. Some also scan dark web marketplaces and data broker listings for exposed personal information, including SSNs and other details criminals can use to build synthetic identities. If fraud appears, some plans include fraud resolution support and identity theft insurance to help with eligible recovery costs.

No service can prevent every form of identity theft. A freeze and identity protection together cover what neither does on its own.

How to check if your personal information was exposed

If you are unsure whether criminals have already exposed your information, take action now. Start with a free identity breach scan to see whether your data appears in known leaks. Early detection gives you more control and helps you respond before fraud spreads. Check whether your personal information is already being used for identity theft, fraud or appearing on the dark web. See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at CyberGuy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

A credit freeze is one of the smartest moves you can make after a breach or identity theft scare. It can block many new credit applications opened in your name, but it does not protect every part of your financial life.

The biggest gap is synthetic identity fraud. Criminals can use a stolen Social Security number with a fake name or birth date to build a new credit file that your freeze never touches. Account takeovers, tax refund fraud, medical identity theft and 401(k) scams can also happen without a credit bureau pull.

That is why a freeze should be your first layer, not your only layer. Keep freezes active at Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Then add alerts, account monitoring, strong passwords, two-factor authentication (2FA) and identity protection that can spot activity outside your frozen credit file.

Have you ever had a credit freeze in place but still worried your identity was exposed? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com

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