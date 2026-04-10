Remove your personal info from the web — stop it from coming back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first time I tried to remove my personal information from people search sites, it was back online after a few weeks. If the same thing happened to you, you might have decided it's just not worth the effort. This is likely by design. Data brokers profit from your information, so they're incentivized to make the process as difficult as possible. Sen. Maggie Hassan even called out a few data brokers recently for hiding their opt-out pages altogether. But you don't have to let them keep your data, as long as you know what to do.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR DIGITAL FOOTPRINT: WHY RETIREES ARE SCAM TARGETS

How to remove your personal info

The way I see it, there are two ways you can do this:

Manually removing your information

Using an automated data removal service

I recommend the second option. It saves a lot of time and does a more thorough job than most people will manage on their own. But if you still prefer to go about it yourself, I'll share a step-by-step guide to help you do it as painlessly and thoroughly as possible.

Step 1: map your exposures

This step is important for when your information inevitably reappears after some time. Before you start removing anything, compile a list of places where your personal information appears or is likely to be held. Or you can compile the list yourself. The sites will likely include:

People search sites

These are the easiest to find because they're designed to be public.

Search: " your full name " + city, "your phone number" , "your email"

" + , Check beyond page 1, as many listings appear deeper in the results

Repeat searches with: Maiden names or name variations and old locations

Private data broker databases (harder to see, but widely used)

These don't usually show up in search results because they sell data to businesses, not individuals. You can try to infer their presence based on how your data is used, but it's no easy feat.

This is one of the reasons I recommend using a data removal service. They narrow down which brokers are most likely to have your information based on things like your location and other markers.

But if you want to try for yourself, look for signals like:

Getting calls or emails f rom companies you've never interacted with

rom companies you've never interacted with Highly specific outreach (e.g., your job title, income range, or recent move)

(e.g., your job title, income range, or recent move) Pre-filled forms with your personal details

Where your data likely came from:

Warranty registrations

Loyalty programs and retail purchases

Financial, insurance, or real estate inquiries

App usage and location data

If you've shared your data with a company, there's a strong chance it's been resold or shared with brokers behind the scenes.

Marketing and lead generation lists

These are often built for targeted advertising and outreach, and your data can circulate across many of them at once.

How to spot them:

Sudden spikes in spam after:

Signing up for a service

Entering a giveaway or quiz

Downloading a resource (e.g., ebook, discount code)

Signing up for a service

Entering a giveaway or quiz

Downloading a resource (e.g., ebook, discount code)

Emails that feel "personalized" but come from unfamiliar brands

Messages referencing a specific interest, purchase, or life event

Where to check:

Your email inbox (search for patterns in senders)

SMS history for unknown marketing messages

Unsubscribe pages (they often reveal the company or list owner)

Important: Unsubscribing usually stops messages. It doesn't remove your data from the underlying list.

Public profile aggregators (not quite the same as people-search sites)

These sites compile information from across the web but aren't always designed specifically for "people lookup."

Examples include:

Old forum profiles or community pages

Professional directories and membership listings

Scraped social media profiles

Event attendee lists or speaker bios

How to find them:

Search your name in quotes + keywords like:

"profile", "bio", "member", "directory"

"profile", "bio", "member", "directory"

Search usernames you've used in the past

Use image search to find reused profile photos

These are often overlooked but can still expose valuable details like your location, employer, or social links.

5 MYTHS ABOUT IDENTITY THEFT THAT PUT YOUR DATA AT RISK

Step 2: Remove your data

Now that you've mapped where your data is exposed (or likely to be), it's time to start removing it. Instead of jumping randomly between sites, work through your list in order of visibility and risk:

People search sites (highest visibility)

Public profile aggregators

Marketing and lead-gen lists

Private data brokers (least visible, but still important)

Remove your data from people-search sites

These should be your first priority because they make your personal information easy for anyone to find.

Typical process:

Find your listing using the link you saved earlier

Locate the "opt-out" or "remove my info" page (usually in the footer)

Submit your profile URL

Verify your request (via email or CAPTCHA)

What to expect:

Time per site: ~5-20 minutes

Removal timeframe: a few days to a couple of weeks

Tip: Save confirmation emails or screenshots. You may need them if your data reappears.

Remove your data from public profile aggregators

These can be less standardized, since they're often scraped or republished pages.

Typical process:

Look for a "Contact," "Support," or "Privacy" page Request removal directly (or delete your account, if possible) If no response, identify the site owner via WHOIS or hosting info

Alternative option:

If the page won't be removed, you can request de-indexing through Google, but this only hides it from search results, not the site itself

These take more effort, but they're worth addressing because they often contain contextual details (job, interests, affiliations.)

Remove your data from marketing and lead-generation lists

This is less about a single listing and more about stopping ongoing data use.

Typical process:

Use the "unsubscribe" link in emails or reply STOP to SMS messages

Look for a "delete my data" or privacy request option

Submit a formal request if available (often under GDPR/CCPA rights)

Important:

Unsubscribing stops messages

It does not always delete your data

If the company has a privacy page, look specifically for:

"Right to deletion"

"Do not sell my information"

Remove your data from private data broker databases

These are the least visible and often the most frustrating to deal with manually.

Typical process:

Find the company's privacy or legal page Submit a data access or deletion request Verify your identity (this may require ID documents)

What makes this harder:

You often don't know which brokers have your data

Some require detailed verification

Responses can take weeks

This is where most people hit a wall and where ongoing monitoring or automation becomes useful.

Keep track as you go

As you work through your list, track:

Sites you've submitted requests to

Dates of submission

Confirmation emails or case IDs

This makes it much easier to:

Follow up if needed

Re-check later when your data reappears

1 BILLION IDENTITY RECORDS EXPOSED IN ID VERIFICATION DATA LEAK

The best way to deal with resurfacing data

My recommendation is to use a personal data removal service. These services handle the entire removal process for you, so there's no need to search for your own data online or return to data broker sites to repeat opt-out requests. Everything is managed in the background.

They also tend to do a more thorough job than most people can manage on their own.

Many data removal services can request deletions from a wide range of websites, including some that are not easy to find on your own. They also scan for new exposures, alert you if your information shows up again and allow you to submit additional removal requests when needed. In some cases, these requests are handled by privacy specialists.

Most services also include a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free and see how much of your information is exposed online.

YOU COULD BE SHARING YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER WHEN YOU DON'T NEED TO

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Removing your personal information from the internet is not a one-and-done task. It takes persistence, a bit of strategy and the right tools. The frustrating part is that your data can come back even after you remove it, but that does not mean the effort is wasted. Every step you take reduces your exposure and makes it harder for your information to spread. If you want the most control, doing it manually gives you a clear view of where your data lives. However, if you want consistency without the ongoing time commitment, a data removal service can take that burden off your plate and keep working in the background. Either way, the key is to stay proactive. Your data has value, and once you start treating it that way, you will approach your privacy very differently.

Have you ever removed your personal info online only to see it show up again later, and what did you do next? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.