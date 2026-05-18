Papa Johns drone delivery skips the pizza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Your next Papa Johns order could soon drop from the sky. Just do not expect a large pepperoni pizza to come floating down yet.

Papa Johns has launched a drone delivery test with Wing, the drone company owned by Alphabet. The first flights are happening near Sun Valley Commons in Indian Trail, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. Eligible customers can order through the Wing app and receive a limited menu of Papa Johns Oven Toasted Sandwiches, including Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Steak & Mushroom.

Even though Little Caesars is already testing drone delivery for full-size pizzas in Texas, Papa Johns is taking a different route: sandwiches first. For now, the company is using a smaller, drone-friendly menu while it works with Wing on aerodynamically designed packaging that could help future pizza orders fly more smoothly.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

UBER EATS TAKES FLIGHT WITH DRONE DELIVERIES

Why Papa Johns drones are starting with sandwiches

A sandwich box is compact. A pizza box is wide, flat and fussy. Anyone who has ever carried a pizza home on the passenger seat of their vehicle knows the rule. Keep it level or prepare for a cheese landslide. That same problem gets trickier when a drone is involved. Drones have payload limits. They also need packages that fit their delivery systems and stay stable during flight.

That helps explain why Papa Johns is starting with sandwiches. Wing says the companies are also working on custom, aerodynamic packaging informed by both Papa Johns and Wing. In other words, the sandwich test may be the starting point, while the companies figure out how to package food for future drone delivery. So, for now, the sky is open for toasted sandwiches. The pizza has to wait.

How the Papa Johns drone delivery test works

The test is limited to residents near Sun Valley Commons in Indian Trail, North Carolina. Eligible customers can place orders through the Wing app and choose from a curated menu of Papa Johns Oven Toasted Sandwiches. Charlotte-area residents can check delivery eligibility and sign up for updates through Wing's delivery page at wing.com/get-delivery

For now, customers order through Wing. However, the longer-term plan is to connect Wing's drone network directly with Papa Johns' own app and its proprietary AI-powered food ordering agent, powered by Google Cloud. That could eventually make drone delivery feel less like a separate test and more like another delivery option inside the Papa Johns ordering experience. Wing says the goal goes beyond one restaurant test. This is Wing's first direct partnership with a national restaurant brand. It also builds on Papa Johns' existing relationship with Alphabet through Google Cloud. The company sees the partnership as a way to build a broader model for AI-powered restaurant ordering and drone delivery.

"This partnership is a true collaboration, bringing together Wing's pioneering technology and Papa Johns commitment to innovation," said Heather Rivera, Chief Business Officer at Wing. "Together, we are defining a new blueprint for how agentic commerce and industry-leading operational design will shape the future of food delivery."

Papa Johns says the effort is about building the future of hot delivery. That means more than strapping food to a drone. Workers need to prepare orders differently. Restaurants need space for pickup. The packaging has to survive the trip. The technology also has to fit into a busy lunch or dinner rush without slowing the store down. That last part may be the real test. A drone delivery system only works if it helps during the chaos, not after it.

ROBOTS ARE TAKING OVER UBER EATS DELIVERIES. IS YOUR CITY NEXT?

Why pizza is such a tough drone delivery challenge

Pizza seems perfect for fast delivery. It is hot, familiar and often ordered by people who want food quickly. Yet pizza boxes create several problems for drone companies. A pizza box has a large surface area. That can affect stability. The box also needs to stay flat. A sandwich can tolerate a little movement. A hot pizza with melted cheese and toppings cannot.

That is why other companies have been working on bigger drones and special delivery setups. Flytrex recently announced a partnership with Little Caesars in Wylie, Texas, using its Sky2 drone. The company says the drone can carry up to 8.8 pounds, travel up to four miles and deliver up to two large pizzas with drinks. That shows pizza delivery by drone can happen. It also shows why Papa Johns may be taking a slower path.

Drone delivery is still a local experiment

Drone delivery has been talked about for years, but it still feels rare for many communities. Wing already works with companies such as Walmart and DoorDash, and it has expanded service in several metro areas.

Still, the business has to clear several hurdles. The weather can disrupt flights. Regulations can limit how drones operate. Restaurants have to train staff. Customers also need to live in the right delivery zone. Then there is the money. A drone can look amazing in a promo video. The tougher question is whether each delivery makes financial sense when the system runs every day.

MAN VS MACHINE: PHILADELPHIANS AREN'T TAKING KINDLY TO SHARING SIDEWALKS WITH DELIVERY ROBOTS

What this means to you

If you live near the test area, this could be a fun way to try a faster food delivery option. It may also give you a preview of where takeout is heading. However, drone delivery will probably roll out in small steps. At least at first. Customers need to live in the right delivery zone, order through the right app and choose items the drone system can carry safely.

The bigger shift could come later. If Wing's system connects directly with the Papa Johns app, customers may eventually see drone delivery as one more option at checkout. That would make the experience feel much more normal than opening a separate drone app just to order lunch. For customers, the biggest benefits could be speed and convenience. A drone can avoid traffic, parking issues and some of the delays that hit traditional delivery during peak hours.

At the same time, there are practical questions. People may wonder about noise , safety, privacy and whether drones belong over our neighborhoods. Those concerns will no doubt grow as more restaurants join in.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: CyberGuy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

Papa Johns flying sandwiches instead of pizza feels a little backwards at first. After all, it is a pizza chain. But once you think about a hot pie bouncing around under a drone, the sandwich-first approach starts to make sense. The company gets to test the tech, customers get a faster delivery option and the pizza stays with the regular delivery crew until the drone setup can handle a hot pie without turning it into a cheesy mess.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If drone delivery becomes common, would you be excited to get dinner dropped from the sky, or would all those buzzing drones over your neighborhood drive you crazy? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.