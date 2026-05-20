Woman loses nearly $10K in jury duty crypto scam

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Gail Barr expected birthday calls on her 70th birthday. She got plenty of sweet messages from family and friends. Then one voicemail turned her day upside down. The caller claimed to be Chief Deputy Derek Elmore with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. He said Gail had an urgent legal matter involving court documents from an Arizona judge. When Gail called back, the story got scarier.

She had missed jury duty, the caller said. Now she needed to pay a nearly $10,000 fine or risk arrest. Gail is a nurse practitioner. She knows how to handle medical pressure. But a missed jury duty threat felt different. "Well, I didn't know," Gail said on the CyberGuy Report podcast at cyberguy.com/podcast , "I know medical things, but I didn't know how that worked." That confusion helped the scammer pull her deeper into a jury duty crypto scam.

6 CRYPTO SCAM SCRIPTS CRIMINALS USE TO STEAL YOUR MONEY

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How the jury duty crypto scam fooled Gail

The scammer did not sound like a random criminal. He used real local names and official-sounding titles. Gail said the voicemail mentioned Judge Jennifer Zipes. She checked the name and found that Jennifer Zipes was indeed an Arizona judge. She also looked up Derek Elmore and found a law enforcement connection. That made the call feel real.

Gail said she was transferred to someone who claimed to be Police Captain John Bailey. He gave her a badge number. He also told her she had been hand-selected for a grand jury case because of her medical background. That detail hit hard. Gail had worked in nursing and as a nurse practitioner. So the story felt possible.

"They said that I was hand-selected by the judge to appear in a grand jury, a medical malpractice case, because of my background in nursing," Gail said. "So that kind of rang a bell that I believed them." Then came the threat. The caller claimed Gail had signed a subpoena, failed to appear in court and now faced citations for contempt of court and failure to appear.

Why the fake sheriff's call felt so real

Scammers know how to use fear. They also know how to use pieces of real information to make a lie sound believable. That is what happened to Gail. The caller used the names of real people. He knew enough about her work to make the story fit. He also sounded calm and official.

Gail said there were "no accents involved" and that the call sounded "totally legit." When I asked her if it was a legitimate call, Gail's answer was direct. "Not at all," she said. Still, in the moment, the pressure worked. "Something seemed a little weird, I think, but I just kept going because I was frightened," Gail said. That is the part scammers count on. They want you scared enough to act before you think.

The $9,260 demand that sent Gail to a Bitcoin ATM

The caller told Gail she needed to pay $9,260. He called it a payment through a "federal bonding kiosk." That phrase sounds official. But it was really a Bitcoin machine inside a Circle K. Gail said she did not know much about Bitcoin. Her son did, but the scammer told her not to call anyone. "They said you cannot get off the phone with us," Gail said. "You must stay on the phone the whole time."

The caller claimed they needed to make sure she did not "skip town." He also told her not to tell the bank why she needed the cash. That is one of the biggest red flags in this entire story. Gail withdrew the money. Then she went to the crypto kiosk. The scammer sent her an official-looking barcode that appeared to come from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

She scanned it and fed the cash into the machine. "We had to do it, like, five different times because there was a limit to how much you could put in at once," Gail said. "I was getting very tired. I was so tired." By the end, Gail had deposited $9,260. "And that was money that I had worked for," Gail said. "I went back to work to help pay for my son's medical bills."

The crypto scam did not stop after Gail paid

After Gail sent the money, the scammer told her to go to the sheriff's department. Then he suddenly claimed there was another problem. This time, he said Gail had a federal citation. He wanted another $12,000. Gail said she did not have that much money. So the scammer lowered the demand to $3,000 and sent her to another bank. That second bank visit saved her from losing more.

The bank manager asked what the money was for. Gail gave the excuse that the scammer had told her to use. Then the manager asked whether she planned to give the money to her son that day. That question broke through the fear. Gail said no. The manager took her aside and talked with her. He knew something was wrong.

How Gail got her jury duty scam money back

After Gail realized what had happened, she went home and told her husband and son. She also contacted a local news reporter. That is how Gail learned about Arizona's Cryptocurrency Kiosk License Fraud Prevention law. "It went into effect a month before my scam," Gail said. "And what it does is it protects people like myself who have been scammed to get all of their money back."

Arizona's law requires crypto kiosk operators to provide fraud warnings, transaction receipts, daily limits and refund protections for certain victims who report fraud within the required time window. The Arizona Corporation Commission says the law took effect Sept. 26, 2025. Gail moved fast. "You have to file a police report within 30 days," she said. "And you have to contact the cryptocurrency kiosk, Bitcoin Machine Company. I also made a report to the attorney general." After she completed the steps, Gail got her money back by check. "It was a good birthday present," she said.

States with crypto ATM fraud laws

Crypto ATM scams have become a major problem. AARP reports that cryptocurrency kiosks were used in scams tied to more than $389 million in reported losses in 2025. Adults 60 and older accounted for 86% of reported losses in cases where the victim's age was known. AARP also reports that 29 states had passed crypto kiosk laws as of April 2026. These laws can include transaction limits, fraud warning signs, licensing rules and receipt requirements. Indiana became the first state to enact a statewide ban. Tennessee later became the second state to enact a ban.

States publicly identified in AARP reporting and related coverage as having enacted crypto ATM protections, restrictions, or bans include: California, Connecticut, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Some states regulate the machines instead of banning them. Others limit daily deposits, require warning signs or force operators to help refund fraud victims. California and Connecticut were among the first states to pass crypto ATM laws in 2023. Vermont extended a moratorium on new crypto kiosks to July 1, 2026. Nebraska passed statewide legislation in 2025. Iowa passed a crypto kiosk consumer protection law in 2025.

THIS IS WHAT YOU ARE DOING WRONG WHEN SCAMMERS CALL

Red flags in a jury duty crypto scam

This scam had several warning signs. Knowing them can help you stop the same trick before it drains your account.

A caller threatens arrest

Real courts do not demand instant payment over the phone to make an arrest warrant disappear.

The caller tells you to stay on the phone

Scammers do this so you cannot call family, police or the real court.

The caller says not to tell the bank

A real law enforcement officer will not tell you to lie about why you need cash.

The caller sends you to a crypto kiosk

Courts, sheriff's offices and government agencies do not collect fines through Bitcoin ATMs.

The caller uses real names

Scammers often use public information to make the lie feel real.

The caller creates panic

They want you scared, tired and rushed.

Tips to protect yourself from a jury duty scam

Here are the warning signs to watch for and the simple steps that can help you avoid falling for a jury duty scam.

1) Hang up and verify the claim yourself

Hang up if someone says you will be arrested unless you pay immediately. Then call the court directly using a number from an official government website. Do not use the phone number left in the voicemail. Also, avoid links sent by text or email. Scammers can spoof phone numbers, copy official names and build fake websites that look convincing. Use strong antivirus software, to help block malicious links, fake websites and phishing messages before they trick you into handing over personal information. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

2) Never pay a court fine through a Bitcoin ATM

A real court will not demand payment through cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfers or payment apps. That means any request to visit a Bitcoin machine should stop the conversation. The same goes for a caller who says the machine is a "bonding kiosk" or "federal kiosk." Those phrases are meant to make the scam sound official.

3) Talk to someone before you withdraw cash

Call a spouse, an adult child, a friend, an attorney or a local court clerk before withdrawing money. A quick conversation can break the scammer's hold. Scammers often tell victims to stay on the phone to maintain control. They do not want you to hear a calm second opinion. If a caller says you cannot hang up, hang up anyway.

4) Tell the bank what is really happening

Ask your bank for help if you feel rushed, scared or confused. Tell the teller or bank manager exactly what the caller said. Do not use the cover story the scammer gave you. Gail was told to say the money was for her son. That kind of instruction is a major red flag. A real law enforcement officer will not tell you to lie to your bank.

5) Check your jury duty status through the court

Look up your jury duty status through your county court website. You can also call the clerk's office directly. Do not click a link sent by the caller. Some jury duty scammers now use fake websites to collect personal information and steal money.

6) Watch for personal details that make the scam feel real

Scammers may know your name, job, address or family details. That does not make the call legitimate. Much of that information can come from public records, data broker sites or past data breaches. If a caller uses personal details to scare you, pause before you react.

7) Use a data removal service to reduce your online exposure

Consider using a data removal service to reduce the personal information scammers can find about you online. These services can help remove your name, address, phone number and other details from many people-search and data broker sites. This will not erase everything from the internet. However, it can make it harder for scammers to build a convincing story around your life, job or family. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

HOW SCAMMERS BUILD A PROFILE ON YOU USING DATA BROKERS

What to do if you already paid a crypto scammer

If you already sent money through a crypto kiosk, speed matters. Acting quickly can help you document the fraud, secure your accounts and possibly qualify for protections in your state.

Act fast after a crypto scam payment

Move quickly if you have already sent money through a crypto kiosk. Time can matter, especially in states with refund protections. Some state crypto ATM laws require victims to report the fraud within a set window. In Gail's case, Arizona's law required fast action, including a police report and contact with the kiosk operator.

File a police report right away

Start with a police report. Ask for a copy or report number. You may need that report when you contact the crypto kiosk company, your bank, your state attorney general or any consumer protection agency.

Contact the crypto kiosk operator

Check the receipt or the machine for the crypto kiosk operator's contact information. Then report the fraud directly to the company. Share the transaction details, time, location, barcode or wallet address if you have it. Also, provide the police report number.

Report the scam to federal agencies

Report the scam to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov. Also, file a report with the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. These reports help federal agencies track scam patterns. They may also create a record you can use when dealing with the kiosk operator or state officials.

Contact your state attorney general

Report the scam to your state attorney general's office. This step can be especially important if your state has crypto kiosk protections or refund rules. Your state may also track complaints tied to specific kiosk operators. That can help investigators spot larger scam patterns.

Save every piece of evidence

Keep the receipt, barcode, phone number, voicemail, text messages and any names the caller used. Also, write down the address of the kiosk and the time of each transaction. Do not delete anything, even if it feels embarrassing. Those details may help law enforcement, the kiosk operator or your state consumer protection office review the case.

Ask your bank to secure your accounts

Contact your bank after the scam. Even if the crypto payment cannot be reversed, the bank can help protect your accounts. Ask about new debit cards, password changes, account alerts and extra verification steps. Also, review recent transactions for anything suspicious.

Kurt's key takeaways

Gail's story shows how fast a normal day can turn into a financial emergency. One fake sheriff's call, one believable legal threat and one Bitcoin machine almost cost her nearly $10,000 for good. The most important lesson is simple. Fear is the scammer's favorite tool. They want you rushed, isolated and too embarrassed to ask for help. Gail got her money back because Arizona had a new law, and she acted fast. Many victims never recover a dime. That is why these crypto kiosk laws matter. They give people a fighting chance after scammers use technology to make cash vanish. If someone calls and says you missed jury duty, pause before you panic. Real courts do not solve legal problems through a Bitcoin ATM at a convenience store. To hear more of Gail’s story, check out the CyberGuy Report podcast at cyberguy.com/podcast

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Should crypto ATMs be allowed in convenience stores if scammers keep using them to drain people's savings? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

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