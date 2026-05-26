FTC reveals where spam calls hit hardest

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Your phone lights up. The number looks local. You answer because maybe it is the doctor, the school, a delivery driver or someone you actually need to hear from. Then comes the pause.

That tiny silence before a recorded voice kicks in has become one of the most annoying sounds. Spam calls have turned the phone in your pocket into a daily guessing game. Is this real? Is this urgent? Or is someone trying to trick me?

In its latest report, the Federal Trade Commission says consumers filed more than 2.6 million Do Not Call complaints. Robocalls made up most of the complaints tied to Do Not Call violations.

So, where are these calls hitting hardest, what kinds of calls are people reporting most and what can you do before the next unknown number shows up on your screen?

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What the FTC spam call data shows

The FTC's 2025 National Do Not Call Registry Data Book tracks complaints about unwanted telemarketing calls. It also breaks down whether those calls came from live callers or robocalls. The most reported topics included debt reduction, imposter scams and medical and prescription calls. That mix says a lot. Scammers and aggressive telemarketers often reach people when money, health, bills or personal information are involved. Those are the moments when people feel rushed or unsure. They are also the moments when one bad call can do real damage.

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Where spam calls hit hardest

Arizona had the highest complaint rate in the country in the FTC's latest 2025 report, with 1,028 Do Not Call complaints per 100,000 people. Tennessee followed with 1,017 complaints per 100,000 people.

Nevada, Illinois and Florida rounded out the top five states for complaints per 100,000 people.

That ranking shows where unwanted calls hit hardest once population is factored in. Still, spam calls can hit anyone with a phone.

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Why robocalls keep reaching your phone

A robocall uses a recorded or automated voice message. Some robocalls are legal. A school alert, pharmacy reminder or flight update may use automated calling without trying to sell you anything. Sales robocalls are different.

The FTC says a robocall trying to sell you something is illegal unless the company got written permission from you first. The company also has to be clear that it is asking to call you with robocalls. It cannot force you to accept those calls just to buy a product or use a service.

Yet illegal robocalls keep coming because the math works for scammers. Calling technology is cheap. Scammers can send huge numbers of calls quickly. They can also spoof caller ID, which makes a call look like it came from a local number or a familiar organization.

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That is why a nearby area code can be so misleading. The call may look local, but the person behind it could be anywhere.

Why the Do Not Call Registry cannot block every spam call

The National Do Not Call Registry can reduce unwanted sales calls from legitimate companies that follow the law. It lets consumers add their phone numbers and opt out of most legal telemarketing calls. But scammers are not worried about following the rules.

That does not make the Registry useless. It can help you spot suspicious calls faster. If you are on the Registry and still get a sales call that violates the rules, treat that call with extra caution. The FTC says the Registry had about 258.5 million active registrations as of Sept. 30, 2025.

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Spam call red flags to watch for

Spam calls often rely on pressure. The caller wants you to act before you think.

Be careful if a caller says you owe money and must pay right away. Watch out for anyone who asks for gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers or payment apps.

Also, be skeptical of callers who claim to be from Medicare, Social Security, your bank, a utility company or law enforcement. Scammers use familiar names because they know people pay attention.

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If someone calls unexpectedly and asks for personal information, hang up. Then contact the company or agency using a number from its official website, your statement or the back of your card.

Ways to stay safe from spam calls

Spam calls are easier to handle when you slow everything down. These steps can help you avoid the trap before a scammer gets you talking.

1) Let unknown spam calls go to voicemail

If the call matters, the person can leave a message. Scammers often hang up when they hit voicemail. This simple habit can keep you out of fake emergencies, fake debt offers and fake account warnings.

2) Do not press a number to opt out

A robocall may say, "Press 2 to be removed." That sounds helpful, but it can backfire. The FTC says pressing a number to speak to someone or remove yourself from a list will probably lead to more robocalls. Hang up instead.

3) Turn on spam call blocking from your carrier

Most major wireless carriers offer spam detection or call blocking tools. Check your carrier's app or account settings. These tools will not catch every call. Still, they can reduce the number of obvious junk calls that reach your phone.

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4) Use your phone's built-in spam call controls

On iPhone, go to Settings > Apps > Phone > Screen Unknown Callers. From there, you can choose Never, Ask Reason for Calling or Silence. Choose Silence if you want unknown callers sent to voicemail. You can also go to Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Filtering and turn on available spam filtering options if your carrier supports them.

On Samsung, open the Phone app > three dots > Settings > Caller ID and spam protection. Turn it on, then enable Block spam and scam calls. You can choose the level of blocking that works best for you. You can also go to Phone app > three dots > Settings > Block numbers and turn on Block calls from unknown numbers. Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

5) Use a data removal service

Your phone number, home address, relatives, age and other personal details may already be listed on data broker and people-search sites. Scammers can use that information to make a call sound more personal.

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A data removal service can help remove your information from many of these sites and keep checking when it comes back. You can also do this manually, but it takes time because each site has its own opt-out process.

This will not stop every spam call. However, it can reduce how much personal information scammers can find about you online.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

6) Register your number with the Do Not Call Registry

Add your personal phone number to DoNotCall.gov . It is free, and it can help reduce legal telemarketing calls from companies that follow the rules.

The Registry will not stop every scam call. However, it can make illegal or suspicious calls easier to recognize.

7) Report and block illegal spam calls

Report unwanted telemarketing calls at DoNotCall.gov . The FTC asks consumers to report the number that received the call, the number shown on caller ID and the date and time, if possible.

Even if the number looks fake, report it. The FTC analyzes complaint data and calling patterns to help identify illegal callers. It also shares reported numbers with partners working on call blocking and labeling tools.

After you report the call, block the number on your phone. Scammers may spoof new numbers, but blocking still helps cut down on repeat calls from the same source.

8) Never give personal details to an unexpected caller

Do not confirm your Social Security number, Medicare number, bank details, password, one-time code or home address during an unexpected call. If the caller claims to represent a real company, hang up. Then contact that company using a verified number.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Spam calls have become one of those everyday annoyances that can turn serious fast. One minute, you think you are answering a local call. The next, someone may be trying to scare you into paying a fake bill, sharing personal information or pressing a button that leads to even more calls. The FTC's latest data shows complaints are rising again, and robocalls remain a major part of the problem. Arizona, Tennessee, Nevada, Illinois and Florida saw the highest complaint rates once population was factored in. The best move is to slow everything down. Let unknown numbers go to voicemail. Do not press buttons during robocalls. Turn on your carrier's spam tools and use your phone's built-in call protections. If an illegal call gets through, report it. The big takeaway: caller ID no longer deserves blind trust. A number can look local, familiar or official and still be fake.

How many times have you answered a call because the number looked familiar, only to realize you may have just helped a scammer know your line is active? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

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