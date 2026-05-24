LaGuardia Airport AI hologram answers traveler questions

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Airports can feel like a maze when you are rushing to a gate, hunting for baggage claim or trying to find a lounge before boarding. Now, LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B wants to make that all feel a little less stressful with a life-sized AI hologram named Bridget.

Bridget can hold a real conversation with you. She can answer questions about gates, shops, baggage claim and VIP lounges. She can also give you step-by-step directions using real-time terminal maps.

That could be a welcome change if you have ever wandered through an airport looking for what you need. The bigger question is whether you would actually want help from a hologram when a real person may be just a few steps away.

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What is the LaGuardia AI hologram?

Bridget is a hyper-realistic AI hologram now located near the Terminal B Food Hall at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The technology comes from a collaboration between Proto, the hologram hardware company, and Holomedia's AI Concierge Wayfinder platform.

Together, the system lets travelers ask natural questions instead of searching through signs or tapping through an app.

Right now, Bridget speaks English and Spanish. More languages are expected later. The kiosk also includes on-screen subtitles, high-contrast displays and a physical interface positioned for wheelchair accessibility. LaGuardia Gateway Partners, which manages Terminal B, says more units are planned across both concourses.

How Bridget helps LaGuardia travelers

LaGuardia Gateway Partners frames Bridget as extra help for travelers rather than a replacement for human workers. The idea is to support the guest experience team during busy periods, especially when staff members are already helping other passengers.

"At Terminal B, our North Star has always been to provide an exceptional guest experience through a unique blend of innovation and world-class hospitality," said Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. "The introduction of the interactive AI hologram aligns perfectly with this vision, allowing us to leverage next-generation technology to meet the evolving needs of our travelers. By providing an additional layer of intelligent, multilingual support, we are ensuring that every guest who passes through our terminal enjoys a seamless and stress-free journey."

So, in other words, you can just walk up, ask where to go and get directions without digging through your phone.

What the LaGuardia AI hologram can answer

Bridget can answer common airport questions that usually send travelers searching for a sign, app or employee. Travelers can ask for directions to gates, shops, lounges and baggage claim. The system can also provide live mapping and step-by-step guidance around the terminal.

In a company-provided video, Bridget guides a traveler to Gate 19 with turn-by-turn directions and then offers a QR code so the traveler can take the directions with them.

That could help during peak travel days, when lines get longer and airport workers have less time to answer the same questions over and over.

David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram, says the technology extends human support rather than replacing it.

"Communication with humans will always be the best way to help travelers find their way, and for the first time in any airport, AI-powered interactive hologram avatars extend the reach of the human guest experience ambassadors," said Nussbaum. "Proto Hologram and Holomedia's digital helpers can guide and advise travelers in ways that feel natural and intuitive."

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Miami is also testing AI holograms at the airport

LaGuardia isn’t the only airport experimenting with AI holograms. Miami International Airport announced its own AI-powered holographic assistants about three weeks earlier. Miami's system includes four conversational AI holograms developed with Hypervsn, Satisfi Labs and Mappedin.

Miami's setup has been described as supporting 40 languages. It also connects with the airport's website chatbot and WhatsApp assistant. That means you could start a question before you arrive and continue getting help once you are at the airport. Miami's approach shows how other airports are also testing AI tools to help passengers move through terminals with less confusion.

Will AI holograms make airports less stressful?

That depends on how airports use them. A well-placed hologram that answers simple questions could make travel smoother. A confusing AI kiosk that gives vague answers could become one more thing travelers ignore. The best version of this technology helps people quickly and then gets out of the way. It should support airport staff, not replace the human help travelers still need when flights change, bags go missing, or plans fall apart.

Glenn E. Smith, Spatial Computing XP Architect at Holomedia, says airports are looking for technology that improves operations while creating more personalized journeys.

"As passenger expectations evolve, airports are increasingly seeking technologies that not only improve operational efficiency, but also create memorable, frictionless, and personalized journeys," said Smith.

That is a pretty big promise. However, travelers will judge it by a much simpler standard: Did it answer my question and help me get where I needed to go?

What this means to you

For travelers, this could be helpful if the technology works well. Anyone who has walked the wrong way through an airport knows how stressful that can feel. A conversational kiosk could make it easier to find a gate, locate baggage claim or get to a lounge without hunting through signs. It may also help travelers who prefer spoken directions or need accessibility features like captions and a lower physical interface.

Still, AI airport assistants need to earn trust. Travelers will want clear answers, accurate directions and easy access to a real person when the technology gets confused.

There is also the privacy question. Bridget appears focused on wayfinding and guest service. But airports are also testing AI tools that connect with biometrics, mobile apps and passenger data. That broader shift deserves close attention.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Bridget gives LaGuardia's Terminal B a new way to help you find your way through a busy airport. If it works well, it could answer the simple questions that often create the most stress, like where to find your gate, your bags or the nearest lounge. Still, this story is bigger than one hologram in New York. Miami and other airports are also testing AI tools that could change how you get help before and during a trip. Some tools may look like friendly digital people. Others may live inside apps, websites or airport systems you never see. The real test is whether this technology makes travel feel easier. Because when you are late for a flight or trying to find your bag, you probably care less about how impressive it looks and more about whether it actually helps.

Would you rather get airport help from a human worker, a life-sized AI hologram or a smart system running quietly in the background? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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