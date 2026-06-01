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Six people stabbed in London during Arsenal's Premier League title parade as 24 arrested

Violence came hours after nearly 800 were detained and one killed in Paris following PSG's Champions League win over Arsenal

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Another soccer victory celebration turned dangerous over the weekend, this one in London.

Just hours after nearly 800 people were detained, and one person was killed, in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League, six people were stabbed in London during Arsenal's Premier League title parade on Sunday.

Arsenal, whom PSG beat on Saturday for the UEFA title, won the Premier League last month, and their victory parade was held Sunday in England, but it resulted in 24 people winding up in custody.

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Arsenal players celebrating with Premier League trophy on open-top bus in London

Arsenal players celebrate with the Premier League trophy on open-top buses parading through Islington, north London, after winning the club's first Premier League title in 22 years on May 31, 2026. (Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

One of the people who were stabbed, a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, authorities said in a release. Most of the victims were not seriously hurt.

"I would like to thank the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of Arsenal supporters who attended the day to celebrate safely and responsibly," Commander Stuart Bell said in a statement.

Arsenal parade

Arsenal fans celebrate on the streets after the Football Premier League champions parade through Islington, London. The club was celebrating its first Premier League title in 22 years.The club was celebrating its first Premier League title in 22 years. (Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

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"However, we had been clear that violence and other criminality would not be tolerated and unfortunately there were pockets of anti-social behaviour and incidents where officers needed to intervene, including assaults on their colleagues. As the evening progressed and the majority of the crowds made their way home, there was sadly further violence, including gang-related incidents. Officers were swiftly on scene to each stabbing and investigations are ongoing."

Authorities said four police vans were also damaged during the celebration.

10 of the 24 people arrested were placed in custody on suspicion of assaulting police -- one officer suffered a slash wound to the hand and another was hit on the head, both by objects thrown. Three were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and three on drug charges.

Police and Arsenal supporters waiting along parade route outside Emirates Stadium in London

Police and Arsenal supporters wait for the start of a parade celebrating Arsenal's men's Premier League title outside Emirates Stadium in London on May 31, 2026. It is Arsenal's first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. (Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images)

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It was Arsenal's first Premier League title since 2004.

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