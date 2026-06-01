Six people stabbed in London during Arsenal's Premier League title parade as 24 arrested

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Another soccer victory celebration turned dangerous over the weekend, this one in London.

Just hours after nearly 800 people were detained, and one person was killed, in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain won the UEFA Champions League, six people were stabbed in London during Arsenal's Premier League title parade on Sunday.

Arsenal, whom PSG beat on Saturday for the UEFA title, won the Premier League last month, and their victory parade was held Sunday in England, but it resulted in 24 people winding up in custody.

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One of the people who were stabbed, a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, authorities said in a release. Most of the victims were not seriously hurt.

"I would like to thank the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of Arsenal supporters who attended the day to celebrate safely and responsibly," Commander Stuart Bell said in a statement.

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"However, we had been clear that violence and other criminality would not be tolerated and unfortunately there were pockets of anti-social behaviour and incidents where officers needed to intervene, including assaults on their colleagues. As the evening progressed and the majority of the crowds made their way home, there was sadly further violence, including gang-related incidents. Officers were swiftly on scene to each stabbing and investigations are ongoing."

Authorities said four police vans were also damaged during the celebration.

10 of the 24 people arrested were placed in custody on suspicion of assaulting police -- one officer suffered a slash wound to the hand and another was hit on the head, both by objects thrown. Three were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and three on drug charges.

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It was Arsenal's first Premier League title since 2004.

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