Medical cart carrying injured soccer player runs into teammate in insane scene in Ecuadorian league

The second tier of the Ecuadorian league doesn't often create headlines in the professional soccer world, but over the weekend, it produced one of the funniest, most diabolical clips we've seen in quite some time.

El Nacional and Liga de Portoviejo took the pitch on Sunday afternoon, and things flowed as expected. Portoviejo, positioned in the middle of the table, grabbed a 1-0 lead against El Nacional, which occupies the basement of the 12-team table and is still searching for its first win of the campaign.

Things took a turn for the worse, literally, in the 72nd minute for Portoviejo.

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One of the club's outfield players went down with an injury, and one that appeared to be serious, given that he was taken off the pitch on a medical cart.

As the medical cart slowly began departing the field, another Portoviejo player, Edison Caicedo, who was clearly not paying attention to his surroundings, stepped directly in front of the cart.

While the cart was only traveling a few miles per hour, the corner of the stretcher lying on the back of it appeared to squarely connect with the player's upper thigh, sending him to the turf in an instant.

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The player who was hit by the cart immediately grabbed his thigh and knee area while squirming in pain on the ground.

The funniest part of the entire sequence, by far, is the driver of the medical cart attempting to drive off after hitting the player.

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He made it all of a few feet before Portoviejo staff members stopped him, and didn't exactly look too concerned about hitting someone while behind the wheel.

While Caicedo likely woke up with a bruise on his thigh on Monday morning, he was able to continue and finish the match, which Portoviejo held on to win 1-0.