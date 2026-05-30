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Police and Law Enforcement

PSG Champions League victory causes chaos in Paris, with 45 arrested and fires set across city

Police say fans set fires, torched vehicles and attempted to storm a police station after PSG defeated Arsenal in the final

By Michael Sinkewicz
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At least 45 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday after celebrations over Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory descended into chaos, with fires set, businesses vandalized and crowds clashing with police.

Police detained dozens of people as crowds gathered across the French capital following PSG's victory.

Large crowds gathered near the Arc de Triomphe after the match, with some fans setting off flares and blaring car horns, according to reports from The Associated Press.

Police worked to contain thousands of people gathered along the Champs-Élysées.

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A car burns and fireworks explode as police watch PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026.

A car burns and fireworks explode as police watch PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026, after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

According to authorities, a group of individuals attempted to storm a police station in the French capital late Saturday.

The Paris police prefecture said some people vandalized shops, set fires and torched vehicles during the unrest.

A bakery and a restaurant were damaged during the disturbances, police said.

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Paris St Germain fans celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League

Paris St Germain fans celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League. (REUTERS/Abdul Saboor)

Authorities also said a crowd briefly blocked the main ring road surrounding the city before police dispersed the gathering.

One police officer was injured, according to police.

As of 10 p.m. local time, police had arrested at least 45 people.

Celebrations erupted across Paris after PSG defeated Arsenal in a dramatic Champions League final, securing one of the club’s biggest achievements on the European stage.

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A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Violent celebrations also followed PSG's previous Champions League triumph. After the club won the title last year, 201 people were injured in Paris and more than 500 arrests were made across France.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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