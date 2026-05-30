PSG Champions League victory causes chaos in Paris, with 45 arrested and fires set across city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 45 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday after celebrations over Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory descended into chaos, with fires set, businesses vandalized and crowds clashing with police.

Police detained dozens of people as crowds gathered across the French capital following PSG's victory.

Large crowds gathered near the Arc de Triomphe after the match, with some fans setting off flares and blaring car horns, according to reports from The Associated Press.

Police worked to contain thousands of people gathered along the Champs-Élysées.

POLICE ARREST FIGHT SUSPECTS AT ISRAEL-FRANCE SOCCER GAME DAYS AFTER ATTACKS ON ISRAELI FANS IN AMSTERDAM

According to authorities, a group of individuals attempted to storm a police station in the French capital late Saturday.

The Paris police prefecture said some people vandalized shops, set fires and torched vehicles during the unrest.

A bakery and a restaurant were damaged during the disturbances, police said.

HUNDREDS OF MIGRANTS EVICTED FROM PARIS THEATER AFTER SQUATTING THERE FOR MONTHS

Authorities also said a crowd briefly blocked the main ring road surrounding the city before police dispersed the gathering.

One police officer was injured, according to police.

As of 10 p.m. local time, police had arrested at least 45 people.

Celebrations erupted across Paris after PSG defeated Arsenal in a dramatic Champions League final, securing one of the club’s biggest achievements on the European stage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Violent celebrations also followed PSG's previous Champions League triumph. After the club won the title last year, 201 people were injured in Paris and more than 500 arrests were made across France.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.