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Ex-NFL star knocked out in MMA fight after coming into bout with weight advantage

Greg Hardy missed weight by 25 pounds and had a 52-pound advantage over Darko Stosic but was stopped in the third round

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Former NFL star Greg Hardy has faced his trials and tribulations in the cage as a fighter in mixed martial arts and he was on the receiving end of a knockout blow once again Saturday.

Hardy contended with Darko Stosic at Fight Nation Championship 31. It was supposed to be a heavyweight bout but Hardy reportedly missed weight by 25 pounds. He had a 52-pound weight advantage over Stosic, though it didn’t appear to matter as much.

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Greg Hardy in red fighting Ben Sosoli in blue during UFC Fight Night at TD Garden

Greg Hardy fights Ben Sosoli in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 18, 2019. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)

Stosic started the third round with a brutal left hook that knocked Hardy backward. The former Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers defensive end didn’t see Stosic’s windmill punch and it sent him to the mat. Stosic delivered one giant hammer fist to Hardy’s jaw and the referee came in and stopped the bout.

Stosic was given the knockout win.

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Greg Hardy wearing red gloves celebrating after UFC fight in San Antonio

Greg Hardy celebrates his technical knockout win over Juan Adams during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on July 20, 2019. (Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports)

It was Hardy’s fourth MMA loss in his last five bouts. Each of those losses came via technical knockout or knockout. He lost his last two fights in UFC in the first round – one on July 10, 2021, against Tai Tuivasa and the other to Serghei Spivac on March 5, 2022.

He appeared on the Peak Fighting 50 card in January and defeated Philip Latu via unanimous decision. However, he had no answers for Stosic.

Greg Hardy walking in octagon after loss at UFC 264 in Las Vegas

Greg Hardy walks in the octagon following his loss against Tai Tuivasa during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2021. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

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The Serbian star improved to 23-8 all time with 17 knockouts. He’s won six out of his last eight fights and is on a two-bout winning streak. He last defeated Oli Thompson at Fight Nation Championship 27.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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