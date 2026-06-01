Heel Turn: Pro wrestling's hot month should remind fans just how good they have it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s often difficult to live up to the high expectations that pro wrestling fans have.

The diehards want every match to be five stars, the storylines to make complete sense and the fans in the arena to yell and scream as if they’ve never been to a show before.

Sometimes, they have to remember just how good they have it in this era. Not everything is going to be "Monday Night Wars" level of entertainment. Pro wrestlers are dealing with injuries, fatigue and the added pressure that comes with trying to execute at every turn. Sometimes, it’s worth remembering just how much wrestling there is nowadays and just how good every fan has it.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

It brings us to June 1. The last 31 days of pro wrestling was a real treat for anyone who watches the sport.

Clash in Italy, Backlash, Saturday Night’s Main Event, Double or Nothing, Fairway to Hell, Wrestling Dontaku and Noche de Los Grandes were just some of the major pro wrestling events that occurred in May.

Is it safe to say that May was one of the best months of pro wrestling ever?

WWE hosted solid premium live events that saw Roman Reigns defeat Jacob Fatu twice and Sol Ruca win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage captured championships at All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Double or Nothing while Will Ospreay’s storylines with United Empire and the Death Riders grew at Wrestling Dontaku.

AEW also hosted Fairway to Hell at the SoFi Center in Florida – a venue in which The Golf League matches are hosted. The event received praise and will host Brawl at the Ballpark in July at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide finished off one of the best feuds over the last year in El Grande Americano and Original El Grande Americano. El Grande Americano won the match and Chad Gable was revealed to be the Original El Grande Americano. It was widely praised as a match of the year contender and we’re only five months into the year.

Not to mention, Fox News Digital was in New York for Awesome Championship Wrestling that delivered on four-plus hours of wrestling fun.

May afforded pro wrestling fans some of the best action of the year as the major companies build toward the summer in what should be a wild one.

So, here’s to May. There may not be another run like it this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bloodline boils

Roman Reigns held strong as he defeated Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match at Clash in Italy on Sunday, retaining the World Heavyweight Championship in the process. It was the second time the two had squared off in a calendar month with Reigns winning both times.

WWE seemed to have signaled that a new inning of The Bloodline storyline was about to unfold. As Reigns walked to the back with Fatu and Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa looked on with his MFT stablemates Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga. The group had split from Reigns after WrestleMania 40 where Sikoa declared himself the head of his own table.

Sikoa declared on Instagram that Fatu should have stuck with his faction instead of the "Samoan Werewolf" being so-called neutered by Reigns.

The "Tribal Chief" has remained untouchable going into the first "Monday Night Raw" of June. As the King of the Ring Tournament gets going, Reigns called out LA Knight and Royce Keys specifically as they’re looked at as favorites to win and get a shot at his title come SummerSlam.

Will Ospreay’s angel and devil

The latest "Dynamite" began with a backstage segment from Double or Nothing in which Will Ospreay went to the medical room to get checked out. He met with Kenny Omega, who was also getting checked out.

"My worry is that you can’t trust those guys," Omega told Ospreay bluntly. "What they do is what they say they will do. They wanted to hurt me. They hurt me. … I will do anything for you, Will. For you to realize your dream of being champion, there’s nothing I wouldn’t do. It would’ve been so easy for me to help you."

Ospreay, who has worked with the Death Riders to get back to full strength, agreed with Omega to a point but said Omega didn’t show up. He questioned Omega failing to be at AEW week in and week out.

"I get the appeal to the Death Riders. They’re serious. They mean business," Omega continued. "They get the job done. So, I’m not saying don’t trust them. All I’m saying is, be careful, as a friend."

Jon Moxley appeared and told Ospreay that was "good advice."

Ospreay is into the semifinals of the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament after beating Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing. Should he win the tournament, he will get a shot at the AEW World Championship in his home country at Double or Nothing.

As he inches closer to that dream, the Death Riders will either be there to help him see it through or try to demolish it at the last moment.

Blake Monroe eyes Rhea Ripley:

Kevin Owens misses wrestling:

‘MLW Fusion’ premieres

Major League Wrestling launched a new season of "Fusion" on Saturday evening. It was a jammed double episode that was newsworthy.

MLW world heavyweight champion Killer Kross signed an open contract for his next challenger to his title. Matt Riddle took the opportunity before an enraged Alex Hammerstone could make his mark.

Elsewhere, an undefeated Shotzi challenged Shoko Nakajima for her MLW World Featherweight Championship. Shotzi defeated Priscilla Kelly and set her eyes on gold.

Meanwhile, Austin Aries and Trevor Lee put on a show while Zamaya made quick work of her opponent in her debut match. Aries also called out MLW openweight champion Blue Panther after he defeated Lee.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Notes from the week in pro wrestling: