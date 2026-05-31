Brock Lesnar conquers Oba Femi in epic second match of rivalry at WWE Clash in Italy

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Absolute destruction.

That’s what was expected when Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar stepped into the ring for a second match at Clash in Italy on Sunday and it delivered and then some.

It was an all-out blitz from both men. Lesnar started Femi with four consecutive F-5s as he tried to make quick work of "The Ruler" just like when he made a surprise return to "Monday Night Raw" to answer the open challenge. But Femi wasn’t as caught-off guard as he was earlier this month. Femi kicked out of Lesnar’s pin attempt.

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Lesnar went to his mixed martial arts background and tried to get Femi to tap out with a kimura lock. Though Lesnar did damage to Femi’s arm, the Nigerian giant wasn’t about to give up that easily. He got the upper hand on Lesnar as the two went out of the ring.

Lesnar hit a fifth F-5 and then delivered his sixth onto Michael Cole and Corey Graves’ announce table. "The Beast" got back into the ring and waited for the referee to count to 10 and cement the victory. As the referee got to six, Femi stood straight up as if the sixth finishing maneuver that Lesnar delivered was almost non-existent.

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Femi came back and hit Lesnar with running uppercuts. Femi tried to hit Lesnar with a Fall from Grace, but Lesnar wiggled out of it. Lesnar put Femi on his shoulders, hitting a seventh F-5 and pinning Femi for the win.

"You’re done b---h," Lesnar exclaimed before he walked to the back.

Lesnar made the decision to forgo retirement for a little bit longer to keep a rivalry with Femi afloat. Their series is now tied at one apiece with a third match obviously coming soon.

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It would be great to see both men go to a Last Man Standing Match to end the series. Can anyone say, "SummerSlam?"