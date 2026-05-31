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WWE

Sol Ruca rides wave of success to Women's Intercontinental Championship win at WWE Clash in Italy

Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher out of nowhere in a rematch booked by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE NXT's Sol Ruca: WrestleMania is our 'end of the year celebration' Video

WWE NXT's Sol Ruca: WrestleMania is our 'end of the year celebration'

WWE NXT star Sol Ruca explains the importance of WrestleMania to Fox News Digital.

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Sol Ruca rode a wave of massive success to become the new women’s intercontinental champion on Sunday at Clash in Italy as she defeated Becky Lynch.

It was a rematch from their brief bout at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Lynch had pushed referee Jessica Carr in front of her as Ruca nailed a Sol Snatcher. Carr called for a disqualification on Lynch, giving Ruca the win. But it didn’t do what either of them had hoped. Ruca didn’t prove herself enough in "The Man’s" eyes while Lynch was hoping to move on from the rising star.

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Sol Ruca celebrating her win in a wrestling ring at Inalpi Arena

Sol Ruca celebrates her win during Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro, Italy, on May 31, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis booked a rematch with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line. Ruca stepped up and delivered in a big way.

Lynch tried to get inside Ruca’s head as much as she could. The trash talking, pushing Carr into the ropes to knock Ruca down and even attempting a Sol Snatcher herself were not enough to slow down Ruca.

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Sol Ruca performing a Sol Snatcher move on Becky Lynch in a wrestling ring

Sol Ruca performs a Sol Snatcher on Becky Lynch during Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro, Italy, on May 31, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

As the match came to an end, Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher out of nowhere to crush Lynch and end her reign as the women’s intercontinental champion.

It was the first major win for Ruca since she joined the main roster. She defeated Bayley on Saturday Night’s Main Event back in December when John Cena specifically chose her to be on the card. She’s been one of the top prospects on NXT and has now made a major impact on the WWE roster.

Becky Lynch wrestling Sol Ruca in a match at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro

Becky Lynch wrestles Sol Ruca during Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro, Italy, on May 31, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

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Lynch’s reign ends after 43 days. She won the title back at WrestleMania 42, which made her the first three-time women’s intercontinental champion since the belt was introduced.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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