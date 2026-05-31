Sol Ruca rides wave of success to Women's Intercontinental Championship win at WWE Clash in Italy

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Sol Ruca rode a wave of massive success to become the new women’s intercontinental champion on Sunday at Clash in Italy as she defeated Becky Lynch.

It was a rematch from their brief bout at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Lynch had pushed referee Jessica Carr in front of her as Ruca nailed a Sol Snatcher. Carr called for a disqualification on Lynch, giving Ruca the win. But it didn’t do what either of them had hoped. Ruca didn’t prove herself enough in "The Man’s" eyes while Lynch was hoping to move on from the rising star.

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SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis booked a rematch with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line. Ruca stepped up and delivered in a big way.

Lynch tried to get inside Ruca’s head as much as she could. The trash talking, pushing Carr into the ropes to knock Ruca down and even attempting a Sol Snatcher herself were not enough to slow down Ruca.

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As the match came to an end, Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher out of nowhere to crush Lynch and end her reign as the women’s intercontinental champion.

It was the first major win for Ruca since she joined the main roster. She defeated Bayley on Saturday Night’s Main Event back in December when John Cena specifically chose her to be on the card. She’s been one of the top prospects on NXT and has now made a major impact on the WWE roster.

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Lynch’s reign ends after 43 days. She won the title back at WrestleMania 42, which made her the first three-time women’s intercontinental champion since the belt was introduced.