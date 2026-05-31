Cody Rhodes hangs on to WWE title as Clash in Italy match vs Gunther ends in controversy

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Controversial officiating clearly isn’t limited to the NFL or the NBA.

The Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Gunther on Sunday at Clash in Italy was also hit with a wonky decision from referee Dan Engler.

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Rhodes and Gunther were in the midst of a fast-moving end to their match. The "American Nightmare" hit Gunther with a second Cross Rhodes, landing Gunther near the ropes. Rhodes put a pin on Gunther and the referee began his count. The broadcast showed Gunther’s foot underneath the ropes, which should have broken the count.

However, Engler wasn’t looking at Gunther’s legs as he counted for Rhodes. The defending champion kept Gunther’s shoulders down for the three count, stunning Gunther. "The Ring General" rolled out of the ring and kept signaling to Engler that his foot was under the rope.

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Rhodes celebrated with the crowd at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, while Gunther walked back up the entrance ramp in a huff. Rhodes remained the champion, making his second title defense since winning the belt from Drew McIntyre earlier in the month.

Gunther earned the title shot after he defeated Royce Keys two weeks ago. He initially refused to sign the contract for Clash in Italy before Keys was about to take the opportunity from him.

Gunther has since made a point to remind Rhodes that he had a habit of making "Friday Night SmackDown" all about him. But now, Gunther has a legitimate grievance about how his title match turned out.

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It’s unclear how long Gunther will now have to wait for another shot at the title.