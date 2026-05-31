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New York Giants

Trump gushes over Giants' Jaxson Dart, says he wondered if QB was a 'male model'

Trump called Dart 'a beautiful guy, conservative guy' and predicted greatness if the young quarterback stays healthy

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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President Donald Trump gushed about New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in an interview on Saturday as the second-year player has faced animosity for his introduction at an event.

Trump appeared on "My View with Lara Trump" and was asked about the backlash that Dart received when he introduced the president at an event in New York.

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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and President Donald Trump speaking inside Eugene Levy Fieldhouse

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and President Donald Trump attend an event inside Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on May 22, 2026. Trump spoke about his economic accomplishments in the toss-up congressional district represented by Rep. Mike Lawler, who is up for reelection in the November midterm elections. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

"First of all, I wished I looked just like Jaxson," Trump said. "I said, ‘Is he a male model?’ He’s a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy, conservative guy. He said, ‘I love you, sir.’ I didn’t know he was doing it. He’s potentially a great quarterback. He’s a young boy. He just really started, but when he’s in a game, he moves the team.

"I didn’t know him but I watched him a little bit but he really moves the team. Tremendous potential. If he stays healthy, he’s gonna be great."

Trump sent a reminder about the 2024 presidential election win over Kamala Harris.

He said that he won the popular vote and received a ton of support from counties across the U.S.

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President Donald Trump shaking hands with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart at Rockland Community College

President Donald Trump shakes hands with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart as he arrives to speak at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on May 22, 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP)

"So, when Jaxson gets harassed a little bit, he’s also loved more because we have more people than they do," Trump said.

Dart faced criticism, even from teammate Abdul Carter, for introducing Trump at the event in Suffern.

"Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things," Carter told reporters on Friday. "Jaxson is one of our leaders. He's the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us, and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.

"But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe or what I stand on, to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world."

Dart explained that his upbringing made him feel like meeting the president was the right choice.

"This was a unique opportunity, you know, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States," Dart said. "My thinking was pretty simple in the fact of, you know, I've always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought wars. I have two uncles who have retired from the Air Force Academy and served themselves. And I even have a great grandfather who served as Secretary of Treasury at some point.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing a pass during a game.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass in the fourth quarter as the Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 in East Rutherford on Jan. 4, 2026. (Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"So the president position has always been a position that I've well respected, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party and, you know, my intentions were just that."

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The 2026 season, truly, cannot come soon enough.

Fox News' Armando Salguero contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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