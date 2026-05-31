AEW to hold Survival of the Fittest match for TBS Championship as 'Collision' ends in chaos

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All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Willow Nightingale was forced to relinquish her TBS Championship due to an injury, which also forced her out of the Owen Hart Tournament.

A new champion will be crowned in the near future as it was announced Saturday on "Collision" that a Survival of the Fittest match will take place in AEW for the first time.

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Usually reserved for Ring of Honor, Survival of the Fittest is a multi-person elimination match where the last remaining competitor will be the winner. Competitors are eliminated as they get pinned. Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor featured a Survival of the Fittest match for the women’s world championship. Athena held onto the title in that match.

The new champion will be crowned on the July 1 episode of "Dynamite." There will be six matches to determine the competitors who will later be in the match.

The TBS Championship has been the equivalent of the TNT Championship as one of the top belts for the female competitors who are not in the main event title picture, per se.

Nightingale held the title for 140 days after she defeated Mercedes Moné for the belt at "Dynamite: New Year’s Smash." It was her second reign as champion.

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Chaos ends ‘Collision’

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the AEW International Championship in his first title defense since he defeated Kazuchika Okada at Double or Nothing.

But since Takeshita had been seemingly booted out of the Don Callis Family, the faction made their presence felt at the end of the match. Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Trent Baretta and a returning Jack Doyle were putting the hurt on Takeshita after the match.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley, who was on commentary for the match, was attacked by Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. Fellow Death Riders member Marina Shafir also got in on the action.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong rushed to the ring to help Takeshita.

The brawl was ongoing as "Collision" went off the air.

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"Collision" match results:

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly def. Rocky Romero, Trent Baretta and Lance Archer to retain the AEW World Trios Championship.

Tay Melo and Anna Jay survive Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship eliminator match and earn shots at titles.

Hazuki def. Maya World.

Lee Moriarty def. Tim Bosby.

Jon Moxley and Pac def. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

David Finley and Clark Connors def. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.

Brian Cage and Jack Doyle def. Jimmy Wild and Tommy Mars

Konosuke Takeshita def. Daniel Garcia.