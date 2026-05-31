Maple Leafs star Max Domi reportedly facing scary complications, mobility issues after surgery

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Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi recently underwent surgery, and now his NHL career has been put on pause.

On May 25, the Maple Leafs announced that Domi had undergone surgery "to address an issue he played through during the 2025-26 season." The team's official statement did not mention what type of procedure the 31-year-old had undergone, but did note that Domi would be out indefinitely "due to complications arising from the procedure."

Toronto announcing Domi will be out indefinitely in the middle of the team's offseason was odd, especially considering that Domi played in 80 games for the Leafs this past season.

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While the Leafs have kept all details of Domi's surgery and the complications under wraps, a new report suggests the forward is facing a very serious uphill battle.

The Toronto Sun reported on Sunday that Domi underwent a procedure on his back and that in the days following the surgery, he could not walk.

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The report also noted that Domi chose his own surgeon to do the operation and not the surgeon that the Leafs had in mind, but noted that is not an uncommon decision in today's professional sports world.

"Whatever happened here wasn’t deemed successful. Apparently, Domi could not walk in the days following surgery, which created significant alarm," Steve Simmons wrote. "His status remains in doubt for the coming season."

Domi has been a staple in the Toronto lineup since joining the team as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season on a one-year contract before signing a new multi-year deal, playing in at least 74 games in each of his three seasons with the Maple Leafs.

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The former first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2013 NHL Draft, Domi scored 12 goals and posted 36 points in his 80 games played this past season.

Domi, a Winnipeg, Manitoba native, notched a career-high 72 points during the 2018-19 NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens.