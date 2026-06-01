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New York Yankees

Yankees deliver 'remarkable' 13-run inning behind Aaron Judge's pep talk to wake up his teammates

It was the most runs the franchise scored in an inning since 2005 and one shy of a record set in 1920

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The New York Yankees' bats came alive in an historic inning against the Athletics on Sunday.

The Yankees piled on 13 runs in the third, following a rousing pep talk from Aaron Judge. The three-time American League MVP told his teammates that they needed to wake up after Athletics starter Jacob Lopez retired the first six batters he faced.

"I just felt like we were a little asleep there that first two innings. I expect more out of the guys and I know they expect more of themselves. A couple of choice words there just to get it going. The boys responded," Judge said in what could have been the understatement of the year.

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New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger running after scoring a run during a baseball game.

New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger heads toward teammates after scoring during the third inning against the Athletics in West Sacramento, Calif., on May 31, 2026. (Scott Marshall/AP)

It started with a calamity of errors for the A’s.

Lopez walked two batters after Anthony Volpe reached on a hit. He failed to cover first base when Paul Goldschmidt hit a grounder to the right side. Ben Rice, then, followed with a two-run double, followed by a Judge blooper and a Cody Bellinger RBI single

Lopez was removed from the game after Bellinger’s at bat. Reliever Michael Kelly allowed five batters to reach safely afterward.

The Yankees scored 10 runs before the first out was recorded in the inning. Goldschmidt came back around and struck out. Rice followed up with a two-run triple.

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New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge smiling at teammates on field

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge smiles at his teammates after his bloop hit fell between two Athletics fielders during the third inning at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., on May 31, 2026. (D. Ross Cameron/Imagn Images)

"To bat around with no outs, it’s incredible," Judge said. "That’s what this team is capable of doing. We got our backs up against the wall, find a way to dig ourselves out of it and to continue to keep the pressure on them. We needed all 13 of those runs."

New York had 11 hits, four walks and four stolen bases in the inning. The 13 runs the Yankees scored was the most since doing it against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 21, 2005. It was one behind the franchise record for an inning, which was set July 6, 1920, against the Washington Senators.

Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez handing ball to manager Mark Kotsay during baseball game

Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez hands the ball to manager Mark Kotsay after being pulled during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in West Sacramento, Calif., on May 31, 2026. (Scott Marshall/AP)

It was the first time 12 consecutive batters reached safely in an inning since doing it against the Senators on Sept. 11, 1949, in the first game of a double header. It was just two batters away from an MLB record, which the Detroit Tigers set with 14 in the sixth inning on June 17, 1925.

"Remarkable," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Glad we were able to make it stand up. Obviously, a lot of really good things offensively. ... I don’t think the prettiest game on either side, necessarily. But we were able to make a really outstanding inning stand up."

While a boon for the Yankees, it was a nightmare for A’s manager Mark Kotsay.

"I really don’t know how to describe that inning," Kotsay said. "Obviously, the two walks became an issue right away. Hit after hit, really. At some point you figure the ball’s going to go at someone, and it never did."

New York Yankees' Ben Rice high-fiving teammates after scoring a run

New York Yankees' Ben Rice high-fives teammates after scoring a run during the third inning against the Athletics in West Sacramento, Calif., on May 31, 2026. (Scott Marshall/AP)

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New York won the game, 13-8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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