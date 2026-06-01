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New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr signs with Giants in Big Blue reunion

Beckham sat out all of 2024 and played just nine games for the Dolphins the year before

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the New York Giants on Monday, marking a reunion seven years after the team traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

There’s no guarantee Beckham will be on the 53-man roster when September rolls around. For now, he’ll be added depth to a team that may not have Malik Nabers back before Week 1 following a knee injury he suffered last season.

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Odell Beckham Jr. celebrating after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game at Levi's Stadium

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a 10-yard touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 12, 2018. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Beckham also sat out the entire 2025 season as he worked to get in shape for an NFL roster. He played nine games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024, making nine catches for 55 yards.

"The thing I love about Odell is right now he's in such a good place in terms of his humility," Giants head coach John Harbaugh said in April when Beckham worked out for the team before the draft. "He wants to be part of a team. He wants to contribute. He wants to help the young guys. That's what he's talking about doing. He still thinks he has some juice, and he looked good in the workout. You still got to be able to play. It's not going to be the old Odell. It's going to be a different version, the 2.0 Odell I guess you would say."

Harbaugh coached Beckham when the two were with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. Beckham played 14 games that year, coming off a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. He had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games in 2023.

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New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacting during a football game at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 30, 2018. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants selected Beckham with the No. 12 pick of the 2014 draft out of LSU. He quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic receivers in the league and his numbers were on par with Jerry Rice before injuries and general disarray plagued his time with the team.

Beckham made one of the greatest catches in NFL history, battling through a pass interference penalty to make a wild touchdown grab against the Dallas Cowboys.

He had 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns while with Big Blue for the first five years of his career. He was a Pro Bowler three times and the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

For all his faults, Beckham was named one of the top 100 Giants players of all time by an independent committee, according to the team.

Right now, he would join a team that has Nabers, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney and rookie Malachi Fields on the depth chart.

The team also added Braxton Berrios to the roster.

Odell Beckham Jr. catching football under pressure from Isaiah Johnson during game.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. makes a catch despite pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Isaiah Johnson in the first quarter. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com Syndication)

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If the Jaxson Dart-Abdul Carter controversy wasn’t going to make training camp fun, having a veteran like Beckham around certainly will.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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