Knicks star shares how Jeremy Lin's rise influenced team fandom: 'Second to none'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeremy Lin owned a few months of the NBA season in 2012 and gave New York Knicks fans a feeling they hadn’t experienced in quite a while – hope.

Even though Lin, Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire never produced a championship or NBA Finals appearance, it was still a pivotal moment for the team to get back to relevance after being out of the spotlight since 1999. This year’s iteration of the Knicks is doing the same.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and others have led New York back to its first NBA Finals appearance since the 1998-99 season with hopes of winning their first title since 1973.

Towns, who grew up in New Jersey, said Friday that Lin was the one who made him a Knicks fan. He was in high school as "Linsanity" took over basketball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I truly want to give a shoutout to Jeremy Lin because he really made me a Knicks fan and had me at Modell’s," Towns said, via the New York Post. "It was crazy trying to find his jersey. I have so much love for Jeremy Lin, he’s one of my favorite Knicks of all time, one of my favorite players of all time.

"He made me so passionate about the Knicks. It’s crazy now that I’m in this position, in this chair, talking to you guys as a Knicks player. (They) showed me the other day Jeremy Lin on social [media], for him to even mention me was kind of crazy because the love I have for him and what he’s done for me and my Knicks fandom is second to none."

Towns added that his parents helped him gravitate toward Knicks fandom over the Brooklyn Nets.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Towns will be four wins away from New York infamy.