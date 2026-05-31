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WWE

Rhea Ripley curiously gets help from Charlotte Flair to retain women's title at WWE Clash in Italy

Flair took out B-Fab and Michin as her next move looms

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE champ Jade Cargill on why she has the edge over Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42 Video

WWE champ Jade Cargill on why she has the edge over Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42

WWE women's champion Jade Cargill tells Fox News Digital why she has the edge over Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 42.

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Rhea Ripley proved on Sunday at Clash in Italy why she’s one of the most dominant female wrestlers on the roster with a victory over Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

Cargill’s confidence showed throughout the match. She would hit a move and then immediately taunt Ripley with push-ups. Cargill moved seamlessly around Ripley and did her best to try to dethrone Ripley and win the title back after losing it at WrestleMania 42.

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Rhea Ripley entering the wrestling ring at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro

Rhea Ripley enters the ring during Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro, Italy, on May 31, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

Ripley proved to be too much to handle. The two went toe-to-toe for several minutes before Cargill’s allies came down to the ring. Ripley seemingly had the match in the bag when B-Fab put Cargill’s foot on the rope and broke the pin attempt.

However, Charlotte Flair would come out of the stands and take out B-Fab and Michin. Flair then helped break Cargill’s pin attempt after a Jaded.

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Jade Cargill making entrance at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro Italy

Jade Cargill makes her entrance during Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro, Italy, on May 31, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

With Cargill distracted, Ripley went on the offensive. She nailed Cargill with a headbutt and then the Riptide to pin Cargill for the win. Flair watched Cargill roll out of the ring and then went into a long stare.

Ripley and Flair have an extensive history with each other with their epic match at WrestleMania 39 being one of the highlights of their time together in the ring. Flair and Ripley have grown closer during Ripley’s feud with Cargill, but their own alliance isn’t exactly strong.

Rhea Ripley making her entrance at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro Italy

Rhea Ripley makes her entrance during Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro, Italy, on May 31, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

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It feels as though Flair could soon be looking for her own shot at the WWE Women’s Championship with a few months to go before a two-night SummerSlam in Minneapolis.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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