USMNT star Christian Pulisic finally ends lengthy goal drought in win over Senegal

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Christian Pulisic is considered to be one of the best American-born soccer players in the world and is expected to be a major part of the U.S. national team’s run in the upcoming World Cup.

It’s why the goal drought going into a friendly against Senegal was absolutely bizarre. Pulisic hadn’t put one into the back of the net since Dec. 28 when AC Milan defeated Hellas Verona in a Serie A match.

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He got the weight off his back on Sunday when he scored in the 19th minute of the U.S. match against Senegal.

"Now maybe we can stop talking about it," he said after the match.

The Americans won, 3-2, despite Sadio Mané tying the match early in the second half. Folarin Balogun put the U.S. ahead in the 62nd minute.

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Pulisic was scoreless in his final 19 matches for AC Milan. The score also ended an eight-match scoreless streak while playing for the U.S. national team.

"I felt this confidence, like I have played really well in recent months, but all everyone seems to want to worry about is goals. So, hopefully, we can stop talking about it," Pulisic said. "We have games ahead and I have to be ready."

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Pulisic added that it was a relief to finally get the goal.

"The performance of Christian, for 45 minutes, was really, really good," U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "He still has the potential to improve. But I think it is the way that he is training from day one. (The) way he played for 45 minutes was the habits that he created last week. Every day training with this attitude, with this commitment, with this energy. I think now we need to try to extend (it) until 90 minutes.

"I am happy for him also because after a long time, a few months, he scored again. Obviously, that is important for our players in the preparation to the World Cup."

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The U.S. will play Germany in its next friendly on Saturday. Then, it’s off to its first World Cup Group D match against Paraguay.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.