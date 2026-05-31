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WWE

2026 WWE King and Queen of the Ring brackets revealed

Tournament starts after Clash in Italy, with winners earning title shots at SummerSlam

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Liv Morgan previews SummerSlam 2026 Video

WWE's Liv Morgan previews SummerSlam 2026

WWE women's champion Liv Morgan talks to Fox News Digital about expectations for this year's SummerSlam.

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The brackets for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments were announced on Sunday following Clash in Italy.

The tournament will start with fatal four-way matches to advance to the final four where singles matches will determine the two finalists for the men and women’s sides. The winners will be crowned at Night of Champions and will earn title shots at SummerSlam.

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LA Knight confronting Jimmy Uso during Monday Night RAW at Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

LA Knight confronts Jimmy Uso during Monday Night RAW at Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on May 25, 2026. (Rich Wade/WWE)

LA Knight and Trick Williams already declared their intentions for the King of the Ring Tournament earlier in the week.

On the left side of the men’s bracket, the matches will look like this:

Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

The right side looks like this:

Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

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Liv Morgan entering arena with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at Greensboro Coliseum

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan enters the arena with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez during Monday Night RAW at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on May 18, 2026. (Michael Owens/WWE)

Liv Morgan enters the Queen of the Ring Tournament already a champion. She claimed on the Clash in Italy post-show that she is coming for everything.

Here’s how the left side of that bracket looks:

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Here’s the right side:

Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James

Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament last year over Randy Orton. He went on to defeat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Royce Keys entering the arena during Friday Night Smackdown in Barcelona

Royce Keys enters the arena during Friday Night Smackdown at the Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, on May 29, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

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Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament last year over Asuka. She lost to Tiffany Stratton in a match for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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