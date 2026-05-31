2026 WWE King and Queen of the Ring brackets revealed

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The brackets for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments were announced on Sunday following Clash in Italy.

The tournament will start with fatal four-way matches to advance to the final four where singles matches will determine the two finalists for the men and women’s sides. The winners will be crowned at Night of Champions and will earn title shots at SummerSlam.

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LA Knight and Trick Williams already declared their intentions for the King of the Ring Tournament earlier in the week.

On the left side of the men’s bracket, the matches will look like this:

Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

The right side looks like this:

Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

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Liv Morgan enters the Queen of the Ring Tournament already a champion. She claimed on the Clash in Italy post-show that she is coming for everything.

Here’s how the left side of that bracket looks:

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Here’s the right side:

Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James

Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament last year over Randy Orton. He went on to defeat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

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Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament last year over Asuka. She lost to Tiffany Stratton in a match for the WWE Women’s Championship.