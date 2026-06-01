NFL legend Raymond Berry dead at 93

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Raymond Berry, a Hall of Fame wide receiver who helped transform the position in the NFL, died last week, according to his family. He was 93.

The Baltimore Colts legend’s family said he died on May 25 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A cause of death was not announced.

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"People said Raymond Berry was not blessed with the size or speed of other receivers in the National Football League, but no one worked harder to refine his skills and master his craft," Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter said in a statement. "The chemistry he developed with quarterback Johnny Unitas through hours of route-running thousands of repetitions in practice created a dynamic tandem that thought with one mind on game days.

"Together they helped the Colts win consecutive titles in the late 1950s, including the classic 1958 NFL Championship Game that served as a springboard for professional football becoming this country’s most popular sport."

The Colts selected Berry in the 20th round of the 1954 NFL Draft. He played for Schreiner College and SMU before turning pro.

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He spent his entire 13-year NFL career in Baltimore. He recorded 631 catches for 9,725 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and helped the Colts to two NFL Championships before the league’s eventual merger with the American Football League.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we extend our condolences to the family of Colts legend Raymond Berry, who passed away last week," Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement. "In NFL history, there are only a handful of players who we can say truly changed the sport. Raymond Berry is one of the few names on that list.

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"As a player during a historic era of Colts football, Raymond redefined the standard for what a wide receiver could and should be. He set records, was selected to multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams, and retired as the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions. One of his most memorable moments came during the 1958 NFL Championship, when he had a career day on the field in the 'Greatest Game Ever Played.'"