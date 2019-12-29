NFL Week 17 recap, scores and standings

The 2019 regular season in the books and playoffs are set.

The journey now marches toward Super Bowl LIV. But first let’s take a look at where the NFL is going into the playoffs who claimed the final spots in both the AFC and the NFC.

Here's what went on around the league this week.

--

DOLPHINS 27, PATRIOTS 24

The Dolphins beat the Patriots on the road thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki. The loss bumped Patriots to the No. 3 seed as the Kansas City Chiefs won their game to get the first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins finish 5-11 on the season. The Patriots finish 12-4.

--

JETS 13, BILLS 6

The Jets pulled off a moral victory against the Bills – who were resting most of their starters as they prepare for the first round of the AFC playoffs. Sam Darnold had 199 passing yards and one touchdown pass in the win. Arthur Maulet and James Burgess had one interception each off Matt Barkley. The Jets finish 7-9 on the season and the Bills finish 10-6.

--

BENGALS 33, BROWNS 23

The Bengals got their second win of the season in an upset of the Browns, 33-23. Joe Mixon had two touchdowns and Andy Dalton had a touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah. Baker Mayfield finished with three touchdown passes and three interceptions. The Browns finish 6-10 on the season and the Bengals finish 2-14 and with the worst record in the NFL. The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after the game.

--

PACKERS 23, LIONS 20

The Packers got a close win over the Lions, 23-20. Kicker Mason Crosby nailed the 33-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. Aaron Rodgers had 323 passing yards and 55 attempts and two touchdowns. Aaron Jones reached 100 yards rushing on 25 carries. The Packers finish 13-3 on the season and the Lions finish 3-12-1.

--

CHIEFS 31, CHARGERS 21

The Chiefs secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a win over the Chargers and the Patriots losing to the Dolphins. Damien Williams carried the load with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes added a touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson. The Chiefs finish the season with a 12-4 record. Los Angeles finishes with a 5-11 record.

--

BEARS 21, VIKINGS 19

The Bears were able to eke out a win over the Vikings. Minnesota was playing with backup quarterback Sean Mannion as they prepare for the playoffs. Bears running back David Montgomery had 113 rushing yards and a touchdown. Eddie Jackson and Kevin Pierre-Louis recorded interceptions. The Bears salvage an 8-8 season while the Vikings finish 10-6.

--

FALCONS 28, BUCCANEERS 22

The Falcons picked up an overtime victory over the Buccaneers. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw an interception to Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who ran the ball in for the game-winning score in the final frame. The Falcons and Buccaneers both finish with a 7-9 record.

--

SAINTS 42, PANTHERS 10

The Saints finished up their 2019 season with a blowout of the Panthers. New Orleans had 35 points at the half and score one more time in the third quarter to put the game completely away. Drew Brees had three touchdown passes and Alvin Kamara had two rushing touchdowns. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey solidified his 1,000-yard rushing and receiving milestone. The Saints finish the season 13-3. The Panthers finish the season 5-11.

--

COWBOYS 47, REDSKINS 16

The Cowboys’ win over the Redskins proved to be meaningless in the end. Dallas finishes in second place in the NFC East behind the Eagles – who defeated the Giants to secure the NFC East division. Dak Prescott had four touchdown passes and 303 passing yards in the win. Dallas finishes the season with an 8-8 record. Washington finishes with a 3-13 record.

--

BRONCOS 16, RAIDERS 15

The Raiders’ slim playoff hopes were dashed in a loss to the Broncos. Denver was able to fend off a furious Oakland comeback at the end of the game. Drew Lock and Derek Carr had one touchdown pass each in the game. Both teams finish the season with a 7-9 record.

--

RAMS 31, CARDINALS 24

The Rams held onto the win in a close one against the Cardinals. Jared Goff had three touchdown passes and Malcolm Brown had a running touchdown to help Los Angeles to victory. Kyler Murray, who was initially questionable to play, had two touchdown passes along with two interceptions. Los Angeles finishes the season with a 9-7 record. Arizona finishes with a 5-10-1 record.

--

EAGLES 34, GIANTS 17

The Eagles wrapped up an NFC East division title with a win over the Giants. Eagles running back Boston Scott broke out with a three-touchdown game to help Philadelphia to the win. It’s Philadelphia’s second division title in four seasons under Doug Pederson. Philadelphia finishes 9-7. New York finishes 4-12.

--

JAGUARS 38, COLTS 20

The Jaguars picked up their own moral victory in a win over the Colts. Neither team were playing for the playoffs. Gardner Minshew II had three touchdown passes in the game – one to Dede Westbrook, one to Keelan Cole and the other to Ryquell Armstead. Jacksonville finishes with a 6-10 record and the Colts finish with a 7-9 record.

--

RAVENS 28, STEELERS 10

The Ravens’ defeat of the Steelers solidified the team’s best record in franchise history. Baltimore finishes the 2019 season with a 14-2 record, beating the previous mark set in 2006. The Ravens got 130 rushing yards from Gus Edwards in the game. Robert Griffin III had 11 completions for 96 yards. The Steelers finish 8-8 on the year and miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

--

TITANS 35, TEXANS 14

The Titans wrapped up their wild card playoff spot with a win over the Texans. Derrick Henry solidified his rushing title with 211 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill had two touchdown passes in the game. Tennessee finishes 2019 with a 9-7 record. Houston finishes with a 10-6 record.

--

49ERS 26, SEAHAWKS 21

The 49ers pulled off a win in dramatic fashion. San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw stopped Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister at the 1-yard line to prevent the Seahawks from taking a go-ahead lead. It proved to be the pivotal play as the 49ers held on for the win and the NFC West division title. San Francisco finishes the season 13-3. Settle finishes the season 11-5.

--

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1. z-Patriots (12-4)

2. x-Bills (10-6)

3. Jets (7-9)

4. Dolphins (5-11)

AFC NORTH

1. *Ravens (14-2)

2. Steelers (8-8)

3. Browns (6-10)

4. Bengals (2-14)

AFC SOUTH

1. z-Texans (10-6)

2. x-Titans (9-7)

3. Colts (7-9)

4. Jaguars (6-10)

AFC WEST

1. z-Chiefs (12-4)

2. Broncos (7-9)

3. Raiders (7-9)

4. Chargers (5-11)

NFC EAST

1. z-Eagles (9-7)

2. Cowboys (8-8)

3. Giants (4-12)

4. Redskins (3-13)

NFC NORTH

1. z-Packers (13-3)

2. x-Vikings (10-6)

3. Bears (8-8)

4. Lions (3-12-1)

NFC SOUTH

1. z-Saints (13-3)

2. Falcons (7-9)

3. Buccaneers (7-9)

4. Panthers (5-11)

NFC WEST

1.*49ers (13-3)

2. x-Seahawks (11-5)

3. Rams (8-8)

4. Cardinals (5-10-1)

--

*Denotes division-winner, a first-round bye, home-field advantage

z-Denotes division winner

x-Denotes clinched playoff berth